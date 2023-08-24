Nikada

Thesis

The risks surrounding Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are too great to justify foreigners making an investment. The sheer volume of strong buy, buy, and hold ratings given to Alibaba on Seeking Alpha appears to be an example of investors looking purely at stated financials and ignoring or downplaying risk factors. While an investment in Alibaba may end up being profitable, it seems difficult to justify assuming so much risk when there are so many other investment opportunities available in both the United States and globally.

Drumbeat of Positivity

There appears to be an unstoppable deluge of strong buy, buy, and hold ratings given to Alibaba on Seeking Alpha. There has been only 1 sell rating this entire year and 0 strong sells. This lack of skepticism is somewhat puzzling to me, especially when the stock has underperformed for so long and the geopolitical risks and investment structure is not favorable for foreign investors. In my mind the drumbeat of optimism can be attributed to the (allegedly) attractive financials serving as catnip for value investors. Another culprit is likely the bias to underweight risk factors that an investor personally does not want to happen. Everyone would like for US-China and China-Taiwan tensions to cool down so they view it as being the most likely outcome, when in reality these tensions are likely to only ramp up, much to the detriment of foreigners investing in China and Taiwan, as well as those investing heavily in companies that depend on China and Taiwan for their supply chain or derive a high amount of revenue from those countries.

Common Prosperity and VIEs

One thing investors appear to overlook: the CCP's stated goal of common prosperity does not include foreigners. Foreigners have no legitimate claim to ownership of assets in China. For this reason many US investors invest in Chinese companies such as Alibaba through a Variable Interest Entity (VIE). In the past there have been concerns about VIEs (especially around 2011), but in recent years there haven't been too many horror stories surrounding these structures. This has caused complacency to take hold yet again. At the end of the day these structures are used as a "loophole" to avoid the Chinese government's ban on foreign investment into certain sectors of the economy. The VIE structure goes far beyond public markets and is extremely prevalent in Chinese tech startup investments made by US-based VC/PE firms. At the end of the day it's foolish to view VIEs as a true loophole, they are a tool by design. From the CCP's perspective VIEs allow Chinese companies to gain foreign capital without actually giving up anything in return, because the CCP can pull the plug on a company's VIE at any given time. VIEs will be tolerated by the CCP until they no longer serve a useful purpose. As foreign investment leaves China, the VIE structure will lose its usefulness and be ripe for the CCP to take action and close this "loophole". This is ultimately a matter of when not if, so why bother taking the risk. In the event that nothing materializes you still don't actually own anything and there are plenty of opportunities elsewhere.

For investors who are bullish on US-China relations check out China's updated laws surrounding espionage and see if you still feel bullish. It takes two hands to clap, and this year the US has been very aggressive in banning China's access to cutting edge technology and investments in certain tech focused Chinese companies. In addition to this, according to CNBC China’s exports to the U.S. plunged by 23.1% year-on-year in July, while those to the European Union fell by 20.6%. This does not bode well for the narrative that the United States and China are too economically intertwined for either country to take hostile action against the other.

All of these factors give China even more of an incentive to either hurt US investors (which could take the form of crushing the VIE investment structure) or make a move on Taiwan. Of course, there will be investors who point out that any CCP action against Taiwan would crush US equity markets. To this I would ask what would a US-based investor rather own in this scenario, a loophole VIE tied to Alibaba or equity in Microsoft (MSFT)? The argument that everything will get hit so why bother thinking about the risk is akin to saying that there is no difference between being at the center of an explosion or 200 feet away because you will still get hurt. When something hits zero it doesn't come back, as would be the case if the CCP took enforcement action against the VIE structure. Who will investors sue to get their money back? Chinese VIEs will be allowed to exist until they are no longer viewed by the CCP as being a useful tool for attracting capital flows. As a foreigner, investing into a "loophole" investment structure that is allowed to exist by an authoritarian government is like willingly stepping into a bear trap and being surprised when it closes on your foot.

If the CCP is harassed enough by the United States they will take actions that will negatively impact US investors. Whether these actions regard VIEs is ultimately irrelevant.

To be candid, investors who are still bullish on US-China relations are either naive or irrationally hopeful. All the data and rhetoric points to further economic and political divergence between the two countries, much to the detriment of investors who are positioned otherwise.

Pressure on Large Tech Companies

Large Chinese firms such as Alibaba will likely see their growth outlook and profitability dampened by anti big business policy and actions taken by the CCP. Some people get caught up on the philosophical aspects of this. In the end, it doesn't really matter how you, I, or anyone else thinks about the CCPs view on big business. The result of their stance is a decreased ability of large Chinese firms to grow even larger and more dominant, resulting in lower equity valuations. From the perspective of an investor this is what matters.

Investing in Alibaba is investing into Chinese large-cap tech, the area of the economy where the government has demonstrated their desire to curtail the dominance of these companies. As an investor, this government attitude severely limits the growth potential of large-cap companies such as Alibaba. For this reason we believe that even if the VIE structure remains safe and US-China tensions cool down, Alibaba will continue to underperform US equity markets while also having a higher risk profile.

Price Action and Valuation

The multi-year price action of Alibaba has been horrendous, even more so when compared to US equity markets. While past performance alone is not indicative of future performance, given all of the other facts surrounding Alibaba we believe it is highly likely that the company will continue to underperform US equity markets, even if the VIE structure does not get crushed.

In the chart below we can see an example of catnip for value investors. Alibaba appears to be trading cheaply relative to their stated fundamentals. I say "stated" because US audit firms have difficulty verifying the financials of Chinese companies and usually just use the information that is given to them by management rather than dig deep (investigate and verify accuracy). This is partially out of fear of breaking national security laws, and partially because they need the blessing of the CCP to conduct business in the country and as a result avoid taking actions that could bite the hand that feeds them.

Given the numerous risks present to foreign investors, the fundamentals serve as catnip and nothing more. As alluring as it may seem for a value/contrarian investor to make an investment into Alibaba, in our opinion the risk/reward doesn't justify it.

Risks

The biggest risk to this bearish thesis is that none of the risks could materialize and everything could go swimmingly. While this is certainly possible, it doesn't appear probable. Investors should ask themselves whether they are being adequately compensated for the risk. Given the CCP's outlook on large-cap tech companies the growth and profitability potential for Alibaba is lower than it would be if they let the company conduct business as they had pre 2020. With so many other investment options out there it is difficult to justify taking the risk here given the relative lack of potential rewards.

Key Takeaway

Firstly, for those that would accuse us of being biased against China, if the shoe was on the other foot and there was a VIE of Microsoft we would view it as equally foolish for a Chinese national to invest into it. The primary issue at play here is that an escalation in tensions between the two countries could lead to retaliatory actions intended to damage investors who have invested into the other country through loophole investment structures. After all, this article covers the Alibaba investment vehicle that trades on the NYSE and not the direct equity that trades in China.

Secondly, we do not short stocks and do not view shorting as being a viable strategy. When we assign a rating of sell or strong sell the rating should be viewed as an "avoid" because we believe the stock will underperform the S&P 500 going forward.

At the end of the day, foreign investors are not getting enough compensation for the risk of investing into Alibaba. US-China relations are worsening by the day and the VIE structure is ripe for getting crushed. Even in an optimistic scenario the government's attitude towards large-cap tech likely means that the growth and profitability of Alibaba is limited. There are far too many investment opportunities out there to waste time with this one.