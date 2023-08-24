Stocking Up On Consumer Staples

coldsnowstorm

By Jacob Gamerman, CFA

It might be time for investors to focus less on what consumers want and more on what they need.

Consumer discretionary stocks have trounced consumer staples thus far in 2023. In our view, that tide looks ready to turn.

The consumer discretionary sector includes “nice-to-have” trappings, such as luxury items, entertainment and travel, while consumer staples include goods that buyers can’t live without, like food, household and personal products.

Discretionary stocks tend to move in step with overall economic conditions; staples tend to offer a welcome cushion in a downturn.

Overweighting consumer discretionary stocks was a smart adjustment at the start of 2023. Through mid-August, the discretionary sector advanced roughly 30% - about twice the rise of the S&P 500 - thanks to an accumulation of excess savings; meanwhile, the staples sector shed 1%, underperforming a market which rose on easing fears of a severe recession.1

While selective consumer discretionary stocks may still have room to run, we believe the staples sector has the potential to deliver higher returns over the next 12 months.

First, it appears to us that the growth in household discretionary cash flow - what’s left after outlays for food, healthcare, energy and savings - is poised to decelerate.

Second, with excess savings now nearly spent, credit card balances are again on the rise, along with delinquencies.2 Total consumer credit now exceeds the 2012-2019 trend line, suggesting perhaps that more consumers are borrowing out of necessity than discretion.

Third, we find the consumer staples sector tends to bounce back after inflationary bouts like the one we’ve experienced recently. Since 1970, the total CPI has exceeded 5% on four other occasions; when prices eventually dipped below that threshold, consumer staples stocks outperformed the broader market three out of four times.3

While staples stocks have taken a beating, we think the sector’s top-line prospects in the Beverage and Household and Personal Care categories are better than expected.

All in, our analysis suggests that investors could benefit from paring their exposure to companies that make what consumers want and shifting more weight toward companies that make what we all need.

Sources: 1) Fidelity, data as of August 16, 2023; 2) NB Macro Research as of July 21, 2023; 3) FactSet, NB.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.