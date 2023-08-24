Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
July 2023 Passive Income Update

Aug. 24, 2023 4:56 AM ETQSR, RIT:CA, BNS, BNS:CA, ANCTF, ATD:CA, NTR, NTR:CA, AEGXF, ARE:CA, CSCO, TU, T:CA, AQN, AQN:CA, TD, TD:CA, TRP, TRP:CA, SWK, MSFT, HD, XAW:CA
Summary

  • Our portfolio has underperformed the market once again this month year-over-year but beat out the TSX.
  • We sold off our Stanley Black & Decker position for an 11% profit.
  • We trimmed down our Microsoft position.
  • With the USD funds we had from the sales, I decided to pump up our Home Depot position.

Dollar banknote saving money in glass jar. Banner Unrecognizable woman moderate consumption and economy Collecting money. Tips. Business, finance, saving, banking and people concept. Extra money, passive income

Anastasiia Yanishevska

July 2023 Passive Income Update

  • 3 sources of passive income
  • $879.81 from dividends
  • 30 stocks/units dripped in June
  • Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return +3.20%

S&P 500 12-Month Total Return +13.02% for July 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12

This article was written by

PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2.03K Followers
In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

Comments

