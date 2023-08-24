Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shakeup For Aluminum Prices? China's Surge Into Indonesia Sparks Market Shifts

Aug. 24, 2023 4:20 AM ETJJUFF, DBB, JJMTF
MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • After more than 20 years of fast growth, China's aluminum sector recently reached its domestic capacity limit, and the government imposed a ceiling on new smelter construction to cut down on pollution and energy consumption.
  • China's continued demand for aluminum has Chinese companies drawing up plans for a combined annual capacity of 10 million tons. The firms intend to spread this new production across Southeast Asia, with most of it centered in Indonesia.
  • Some experts believe the expansion of China's aluminum industry into Indonesia would have a significant impact on the global aluminum market. Indeed, many fear it may lower aluminum prices as more production capacity comes on-line.

Aluminum ingot

liangzhenghong/iStock via Getty Images

Original Post

It's called the "nickel model," and China hopes to duplicate it for its aluminum industry. Indeed, after more than 20 years of fast growth, China's aluminum sector recently reached its domestic capacity limit. The government imposed this ceiling on

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.62K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.