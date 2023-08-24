MCCAIG

Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man." - Ronald Reagan

I highlighted recently why the 'soft landing' narrative that has settled in within many market participants is likely to turn out to be a fallacy in the end. Today, we will discuss how the Federal Reserve has allowed itself to get behind the eight ball. This will result in two hard choices the central bank will be forced to choose between in the quarters ahead. Both of which are likely to have negative consequences for investors.

Whatever fork in the road Chairman Powell chooses will have significant ramifications for investors, the market and the economy. Unfortunately, this dilemma is largely the result of the Fed's own policy mistakes. The central bank dithered throughout 2021 believing the surge of inflation was both 'temporary' and 'transitionary'. It turned out to be neither and now the central bank finds itself between a rock and a hard place, largely of its own making.

When the Fed finally acknowledged that the inflation genie was fully out of her lamp, they had to take drastic action starting in March of 2022. In the most aggressive monetary policy implemented since the days of Paul Volcker, the oracles at the central bank have hiked the Fed Funds rate by some 525bps over the past 17 months.

Higher interest rates have finally started to gain some traction and we have seen some encouraging monthly CPI and PPI reports in recent months. However, inflation is still significantly above the Fed's official two percent target rate. July Core CPI came in at 4.7%. While that was the lowest figure since October of 2021, it is still more than twice where the central bank desires it to be.

This leaves the Fed in the position of either hiking rates even further or to keep rates higher and for longer than investors would desire in order to move inflation down to its desired level. Rate hikes have a monetary lag of approximately 18 months to be fully felt across the economy. This means the U.S. economy is starting to just start to feel the full force of the central bank's initial rate hikes in the spring of 2022.

The current level of Fed Funds rate is already causing extreme duress across many sectors of the commercial real estate or CRE space. The delinquency rate for commercial mortgage-backed security or CMBS space reached 4.4% in July, nearly triple the rate at the start of the year. For mortgages against office buildings that rate has hit the five percent threshold. I have written many times (I, II, III) about the growing cracks in CRE sector and how that could impact the overall economy.

More restrictive monetary policy has pushed average 30-year mortgage rates substantially north of seven percent, a more than two decade high. The average new monthly car payment for July $750 and with an average interest rate of 9.5% according to the latest data from Cox. Obviously, this serves as brakes on the economy. As large amounts of corporate debt get rolled over the years ahead, much higher interest rates will crimp profit margins.

Unfortunately, the easy part on the inflation front has been accomplished. The Federal Reserve boosted the money supply by some 40% over the two years following the pandemic, it is not going to be drained quickly. In addition, the continued war in Ukraine is inherently inflationary given the impacts to energy and food supplies.

More importantly, workers are demanding much higher wages in compensation for their loss of buying power. Inflation is up some 17% since the start of 2021 and wages have not kept pace up to this point. Pilots at major airlines like American Airlines (AAL) recently received approximate 40% wage hikes over four years. Now, the UAW is demanding the same in new contracts with Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA). This easily could lead to strikes or work stoppages in the months ahead as sides are far apart in negotiations. Yellow Corporation (OTC:YELLQ) recently became the biggest trucking bankruptcy in U.S. history, in part because the unions would cede no more concessions.

If the Fed chooses to hike the Fed Funds rate further or just keep them at current levels for the next few quarters, it is hard to see how the economy avoids a recession in the quarters ahead. This likely will trigger a bear market for equities.

JPMorgan is squarely in this camp currently due to what they think will be 'sticky inflation'. This is what the bank had to say earlier in this week.

On the inflation/policy front, while we stick to our long-held view that inflation will keep moderating, we worry that there is no cushion here anymore, most are fully on board with the view. At the same time, it is likely easier for inflation to move down from say 10% to 5%, but the move from 5% to 2% becomes incrementally harder."

The central bank's other choice is to accept a higher official inflation target, say three percent. Jason Furman, a key part of President Obama's economic team, took to the WSJ this week to lay out the case for a higher official inflation target. He was supported by Paul Krugman at the New York Times.

Politically, this would be smart as it lessens the chances somewhat of a near-term recession in front of an upcoming presidential election. On the other hand, it would undermine the Fed's creditability on the inflation front and its claims to independence.

I think the Federal Reserve will stick to the first fork in the road and either keep the Fed Funds rate as it is throughout the rest of 2023 or perhaps nudge it up one more time by 25 bps by year end. Now, if something breaks in the economy (like the commercial real estate market), I could see the central bank reversing course to take the second fork in the road early in 2024 if not sooner.

If the first scenario plays out, I believe the Federal Reserve will maintain/hike rates until the country enters into a recession. My portfolio is positioned for this eventuality as I noted in this Tuesday's article.

Approximately half of my portfolio is in short term treasuries yielding nearly 5.5%. 40% of my funds are within covered call holdings on reasonable valued names, with rock solid balance sheets for the most part. About five percent will remain in cash. I am also making small, short bets in overvalued stocks via long-dated out of the money bear put spreads. I recently described one of these trades around Apple (AAPL) and another on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Both are already nicely in the money thanks to the fall in these equities so far here in August. I have also been building larger long-dated bear put spread positions in both the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) that will pay eight to 12 to 1 if these indexes lose 15% to 20% of their value over the next 10 to 13 months.

Now, should the Fed choose to eventually accept a higher official inflation target and 'pivot' to starting to lower rates, I will make the following adjustments to my portfolio as I think that course would be better for the markets/economy (at least temporarily) but worse for inflation.

First, I would move some of the cash siting into short term treasuries to add additional covered call holdings. Most of this migration would target sectors that do better in a higher inflation environment such as commodities and energy. I would also reduce my bear put spread positions somewhat.

These would be marginal adjustments; it should be noted. Whatever of the two choices the Federal Reserve makes at this point is likely to painful for investors.