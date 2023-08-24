Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: AI Will Lead The Way

Aug. 24, 2023
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Google's AI-powered Search is accelerating growth, with total Q2 revenues increasing by 7% and Search growth rebounding to 5%.
  • Competitors' generative AI chat platforms, such as Microsoft's Bing with ChatGPT, have had limited impact on Google's revenue growth.
  • Google is well positioned to benefit from the growing generative AI market, estimated to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032.
  • The stock remains cheap at 15x EV/EPS targets for 2024.
Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. Man using a laptop computer chatting with an intelligent artificial intelligence asks for the answers he wants. Smart assistant futuristic, Chat AI,

Supatman

Going on a year since the generative AI chat phenomenon started and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), aka Google, hasn't seen any real impact. Most thought Microsoft (MSFT), via an investment in ChatGPT developer

Stone Fox Capital
