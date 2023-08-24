ljubaphoto

In June, I noted that margins of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were on a diet. The company was looking to revolutionize the diabetes market, and while the company has seen strong commercial traction (driven by the Omnipod 5), operating leverage was still a bit hard to find. With expectations still high, I refrained from getting involved despite the potential of the business.

Fast forwarding two months in time, shares have fallen another 30% despite a solid second quarter earnings report, amidst high valuations from the start and real concerns related to increased competitive threats, even from non-direct competitors.

A Recap

Insulet has a goal to simplify the lives of people who are diagnosed with diabetes, while the company furthermore aims to reduce the burden on the healthcare system at large.

With an estimated half a billion people across the globe estimated to have diabetes, some 60 million patients require insulin. Within this group, the company focuses on an addressable market of about 11 million patients, split pretty evenly between type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

With the Omnipod not requiring needles and tubes, while being easily accessible, wearable and discreet, the solution is only adopted by a low percentage of the market, with injections still being the common standard.

The rising market share of the Omnipod solution meant that the business has grown sales from $200 million in 2012 to $1 billion in 2021, meaning that the business has five-folded sales in about the time frame of a decade. The company has been profitable since 2018, although that growth has come at the expense of 50% dilution in the share count.

The share price performance has far outpaced the actual revenue growth trajectory, as a $20 stock has risen to the $300 mark early this year, having increased a factor of 15 times. This happened as sales were up 5 times, and sales per share have grown much less due to dilution.

The company grew 2021 sales by 21% to $1.10 billion, as operating profits rose by a spectacular 144% to $126 million, although that GAAP earnings only came in at $17 million, equal to a quarter per share, with modest earnings largely due to financing charges.

The company originally guided for 2022 sales to rise by a midpoint of 14%, as the Omnipod 5 system was launched in August 2022. This drove momentum from the third quarter onwards as full revenues ended up growing to $1.3 billion. Full year adjusted earnings rose from $0.86 per share to $1.30 per share, but these are adjusted of course. Adjusted EBITDA was posted at $225 million, for a more than 3 times leverage ratio based on net debt of $725 million, that is even ahead of two bolt-on deals announced at the start of 2023.

For 2023, the company guided for full year sales to be up between 14-19%. The first quarter sales results were very good with first quarter sales up 21% to $358 million, as the drug delivery business was decimated with a 98% fall in sales, while Omnipod revenues were up 33%. The issue is that the company actually saw margin pressure, with adjusted profits only posted at $0.23 per share.

The company guided for full year sales to grow by 18-22%, based on second quarter sales growth of 27-30%, although the company expected a high single digit margin profile. With revenues seen around $1.5 billion and operating profits seen at $120-$150 million, I pegged earnings potential at just a dollar per share, making it hard to be upbeat at $280 in June.

Coming Down Further

After shares were down from a high of $330 to $280 in early June, shares have now fallen to $197, having given up all the gains since the outset of the pandemic when shares traded around the $200 mark.

Early in August, Insulet posted a 32% increase in second quarter sales to $396 million, with Omnipod revenues being up 33% to $380 million. The company posted a solid GAAP operating profit of $31 million and net earnings of $27 million, equal to $0.39 per share. Net debt was posted at $737 million, although the annualised EBITDA metrics are improving to a quarter of a billion.

Following this solid number, the third quarter revenue guidance of 18-21% is relatively modest, although full year sales are now seen up 22-25%, with operating margins seen near the double digit territory.

This suggests that full year revenues are now seen around $1.6 billion, with operating earnings likely seen around $150 million. This makes realistic earnings numbers trend around $1.50 per share, stronger than previously thought, but still resulting in a sky high triple digit earnings multiple here.

Trading at $200, Insulet still is valued at $14 billion, and that even excludes the net debt load. With sales now seen around $1.6 billion, valuations remain very high at 9 times sales, even as the valuation has been coming down. More growth is likely seen with the Insulet 5 being launched in the UK during the quarter, setting the company up for more international growth, but there is only so much of a contribution reasonably to be expected from this.

Beaten By Non-Peers?

While Insulet is seeing solid operating momentum, the issue is that of still nosebleed valuations, despite the combination of a setback in the stock and continued growth of the business (now accompanied by real profits as well).

The issue might be the case that the company is seeing competition from non-direct competitors. With that comment I believe that investors are potentially rightfully concerned on the rapid growth of weight loss therapies (such as those provided by Eli Lilly (LLY)) which have real promise and might hurt the prospects for the entire diabetes market.

Amidst all this, Insulet remains a very easy avoid for me here, although a very interesting name to keep following.