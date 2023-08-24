atakan/iStock via Getty Images

Weak investors in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, or BMS (NYSE:BMY), fled to the hills after it suffered a post-earnings selloff in late July. However, dip buyers returned with conviction, recovering from its initial post-earnings lows.

I have observed BMY's consolidation zone over the past month to ascertain the strength of the buying sentiments. In early August, I noted a distinct bear trap (false downside breakdown), as BMY reached selling exhaustion after shaking out the weak holders. While BMY last traded at a decent forward dividend yield of 3.8%, its earnings multiples are even more attractive, remaining well below its 10Y and peers' averages.

Accordingly, BMY last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 8.2x, well below its 10Y average of 14x and pharma peers' median of 10.5x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). Hence, it's evident that the market has de-rated BMY given the execution risks emanating from its previous Revlimid blockbuster, now undergoing challenging generic erosion.

I had anticipated such risks in my previous update. However, management's commentary suggests their estimates on Revlimid were overstated in Q2, even though it's expected to normalize moving ahead. I believe that the constructive buying sentiments over the past month indicate that buyers are confident that the company will sort out the disappointment of its underperformance in Q2, as the market is forward-looking.

Also, Bristol-Myers Squibb maintained its medium-term guidance for its growth portfolio through 2025. Accordingly, BMS highlighted that the portfolio achieved a $3.5B annualized revenue run rate in the most recently reported quarter. However, the portfolio is still relatively insignificant on the corporate level. Based on the revised consensus estimates reflecting Bristol-Myers Squibb's FY23 revenue guidance, it is expected to account for only about 8% of its revenue metric.

However, the portfolio is expected to continue expanding rapidly through FY25, with a midpoint revenue forecast of $11.5B. That represents a revenue CAGR of more than 60% through FY25, as BMS attempts to de-risk the LOE risks from Revlimid. Accordingly, it would represent nearly 25% of the company's FY25 revenue base, suggesting investors must be confident of its rapid growth profile. As such, I urge investors to continue monitoring the growth metrics from its new products' portfolio, given its critical growth underpinning.

In addition, negative sentiments surrounding the Medicare drug prices negotiation on the pharma industry is expected to persist. However, a near-term resolution isn't anticipated and thus execution risks are expected to cloud the company's revenue profile from FY26, but not in the near term. Despite that, given the battering that BMY received since topping out in late 2022, Bulls would like to argue that its valuation has reflected substantial downside risks.

The critical question is whether BMY's price action still supports my Strong Buy thesis following the recent selloff?

BMY price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

Despite missing guidance and underperforming in Q2, BMY buyers didn't allow the stock to slide further down its long-term uptrend as seen above.

As such, BMY's uptrend bias remains intact, as buyers maintained their confidence of the company's rapidly-growing new products' portfolio. The steep decline from 2022's highs is justified to reflect significant execution risks on the generic erosion of Revlimid and its new products' growth cadence.

Notwithstanding the pessimism, long-term buyers have made their stand against bearish investors, providing another fantastic entry point for patient investors.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

