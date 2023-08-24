Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CPI Card Group: A Compelling Value Investment

Aug. 24, 2023 7:38 AM ETCPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
William Charters profile picture
William Charters
284 Followers

Summary

  • Despite significant banking turmoil, PMTS grew 2nd qtr. revenue single digits and EBITDA mid-teens demonstrating its resilient recurring business model.
  • Some of the company’s 27% growth in 2022 was due to excessive channel inventory, which should dissipate in Q4 2023 unmasking secular growth.
  • The new CEO should be a catalyst as they would reengage with investors bringing new institutional investors into the stock.
  • Mispriced stock with a valuation of 7x P/E, which is too low compared to 25x to 27.5x for the S&P and Russell 2000, respectively.
  • We believe PMTS will earn $5 EPS by 2025, and a moderate 15x P/E multiple yields a $75 long-term target tripling today’s value.

Adult man paying with credit card at cafe, close-up of hands with credit card and credit card reader

JulPo

Summary

CPI Card Group Inc., (NASDAQ:PMTS) is a leading credit and debit card manufacturer in the United States. The company's financial performance has improved due to market share gains, industry growth, and (ASP) expansion. The company's fundamentals are resilient with 90% of its revenue recurring

This article was written by

William Charters profile picture
William Charters
284 Followers
I have over 20 years of stressed and distressed investing throughout the capital structure in both private and public markets across various industries. Was a partner at a multi-billion dollar hedge fund and ran my own hedge fund for over 15 years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.