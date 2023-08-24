CactuSoup

Investment Summary

I have covered Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) a fair bit so far and in my most recent article, I downgraded them to a hold from a buy. The most recent report showcased the company revising the guidance down immensely and I quite honestly can't stay supportive of the business. Sometimes it's better to admit you were wrong with an investment and realize a loss has to be taken. With NTR that is the case right now. The management has continuously been revising the guidance downwards, and I can't seem to figure out how the company can continue to operate if they don't have their finger on the pulse of the market. These revisions are frightening and their volatility of them leads to further downgrading my stance on the company to a sell right now. The market for fertilizers has been volatile as the war in Ukraine triggered turmoil and a need to gather up supplies of it.

Finger On The Pulse

One thing that has not gone the way of NTR is being able to grow earnings like they did last year. It's becoming more and more clear that the company doesn't have a good insight into the market conditions, and even though the last summer proved to be one of the warmest on record the prices of products that NTR supplies seemed to lack.

Market Overview (Investor Presentation)

Despite this, the company is still expecting more positive pricing environments in the next cycle. The fertilizer market is indeed somewhat cyclical and price fluctuations should be expected, but guiding for such high growth as the company did seems quite dangerous, and having to revise it downwards will just result in the share price continuing to shrink. Some of the fundamentals the company is hinting towards that will lead them to stronger earnings in the next cycle is higher European natural gas prices and higher engineering and breakeven price thresholds are increasing too.

Outlook (Investor Presentation)

As I am reiterating here is that fact my issue with NTR isn't the performance so much, but the lack of credibility the guidance provided by the company has. With alarming revisions, it doesn't matter if the future looks somewhat positive based on the metrics shown above here. A higher population will continue to make for higher needs for fertilizers which will benefit NTR. I think there are better plays in the industry, like The Mosaic Company (MOS) for example. This company is trading below NTR based on earnings and has what I think is a more reliable guidance practice and outlook.

Quarterly Result

The last quarter for NTR proved to be very difficult as massive crop volatility outputs shock the markets and lead to the company revising the guidance downwards heavily. The last 18 months have been turbulent, but the positive pricing environment in 2022 led to NTR seeing it continue into 2023. Which I quite frankly believed which is why I had it as a buy previously. But right now, the guidance has been continuously revised downwards and this brings into question the credibility of it.

The company announced some initiatives that would help reduce the controllable costs and hopefully enhance the FCF of the business. One of these where to pause the potash ramp-up by the company indefinitely. They also announced the suspension of their work on the Geismar clean ammonia project. I think these moves are highlighting the fact that the market is difficult to navigate right now and with fewer growth initiatives by NTR I don't see a reason to invest in them.

Risks

Navigating the landscape of fertilizer production comes with its share of difficult challenges, and at the forefront stands the persistent volatility in the prices of vital raw materials like natural gas and phosphate rock. These crucial inputs are the bedrock upon which the fertilizer industry stands, yet their prices remain highly susceptible to a plethora of factors.

Amidst this swirling volatility, the fertilizer market finds itself contending with another formidable contender - alternative farming methods. The rise of innovative technologies, such as precision agriculture and vertical farming, represents a fundamental shift in the paradigms of farming practices. The significance of this trend is especially pronounced in developed markets where these innovative techniques are being embraced and utilized in major agricultural economies across the world.

Potash Results (Investor Presentation)

Where I see further risk though with NTR right now comes from the poor guidance the company is providing. I am not saying that NTR should be able to 100% predict the outcome of the year and how their earnings might look. But with that said, revising the high end of EPS guidance from $7.5 to $5.6 is a very large leap and something tells me that NTR will continue to provide similar dislocated revisions in the coming quarters. Without any certainty about the coming performance of the company becomes more risky and a bigger discount should be applied. I don't think NTR should be trading around the 11x earnings mark, but rather closer to 8x given the lack of credibility the guidance by the company has had this year. Without confidence in the leadership, I don't think investors should be in NTR right now quite frankly.

Valuation & Wrap Up

The last 18 months have taken a toll on a lot of fertilizer companies and many have revised their guidance, but perhaps none has done it as much as NTR has in the last few years. The company went from $7.5 to $5.6 on the higher end of the EPS. That is a worrying amount of change and one that leads me to have less faith in the management and ultimately downgrade my rating of the business to a sell instead. The market conditions are difficult right now and I think there are better options out there than NTR currently.