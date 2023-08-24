Uber: All The Value Is Fully Baked In
Summary
- Uber announced a GAAP profit in Q2 2023, leading to newfound optimism in the stock.
- The company's revenue is growing, and cost controls are improving operating efficiencies.
- However, we think the market is currently pricing the stock to perfection, and little value remains at these levels.
New Developments
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), it seems, has turned a corner. In the second quarter of 2023, the company announced that, for the first time ever, it had turned a GAAP profit. This comes on the back of a somewhat surprisingly strong year of stock performance for the ride-sharing company, which on a one-year basis has appreciated 62% against the S&P 500's (SPY) 8% return.
And yet, we cannot help but scratch our heads as to investors' newfound optimism in the stock, especially in the current macro environment where yield is suddenly plentiful and where promises of future cash flows are less alluring than they were only three years ago.
It's our view that the stock, at its current levels, presents an unattractive risk/reward potential. In this article, we'll examine what assumptions we believe the market is baking into the stock, and what we think it means going forward. Let's dive in.
First, The Earnings
The first thing we'll dive into is Uber's latest quarterly results.
On a quarterly year-over-year basis, the company posted a 13% increase in revenues and a 17% on a year-over-year six-month basis. On this, it was able to generate $326 million in income for operations for the second quarter.
On this front, things appear to be moving forward nicely for the company, especially since the cost of revenue (the largest operating expense incurred by the company) grew by 7% and 15% on a quarterly and six-month basis, respectively. It is encouraging to see revenue outpace the cost of revenue, especially since many critics of the company had long believed that the company would perhaps never achieve the scale necessary to escape the gravity of its cost of revenues, given the unit economics of the business.
It also appears that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's plan to improve operating efficiencies via cost controls is working as well, with a drastic reduction in general and administrative expenses leading the charge to operating profitability.
The company also posted $1.7 billion in cash from operations. After backing changes in working capital, the figure rises to an even more impressive $2.4 billion. This includes around $970 million in stock-based compensation for the quarter, which, while clocking in at more than 10% of quarterly revenue, may sound excessive but likely ranks in the bottom half of stock-based comp when it comes to Silicon Valley tech companies.
What's Priced In?
Of course, in the stock market what has already been done generally matters a bit less than what is expected to come in the future. What we want to know, broadly speaking, is what analysts are expecting the company to generate in terms of operating profit - which is the measure of the profitability of Uber's core business operations - and base that against future expectations and how likely those targets are to be met.
Of the 41 sell-side analysts who cover Uber, 24 expect that average EBIT in FY 2023 will be $784 million (against $37.5 billion in expected sales). In FY 2024, the average analyst estimate balloons to $2.8 billion against $43.9 billion in expected sales.
In other words, the average analyst estimate points to Uber posting a 2% operating margin in FY 2023 and a 6.5% operating margin in FY 2024.
Let's compare this against the company's historical EBIT margin.
Readers familiar with Uber already know that the company's past operating margins were negative, but we think the above chart assists in illustrating our point that analyst estimates for margin trajectory are optimistic.
But first, the obvious: Wall Street analysts are no fools. What are the drivers behind these strong assumptions?
For one, Uber has posted strong growth year over year for most reported quarters of its existence as a public company. Expecting 17% growth over the next two years, then, doesn't seem like quite an enormous stretch.
The question of margin expansion, however, is a bit tricker. While it's easy to simply say 'network effect', expanding profitably is easier said than done. Costs, after all, can only be cut so far, and certain expenses like insurance (a large expense for the company), can only be reduced by so much.
At the end of the day, analyst models are built largely on subjective perception of what may happen. What we can do, however, is plug some of these assumptions into a reverse discount cash flow model to estimate what assumptions the market is currently pricing into Uber's stock in regard to its growth and profitability.
Of course, a reverse DCF is a blunt instrument - our model cannot account for growing outstanding shares or buybacks. It can, however, adjust for varying revenue growth and EBIT margin expectations by year. Among other things, in our model, we assume that Uber has a 9% weighted average cost of capital and will have at least five years of 17%+ revenue growth ahead of it and that net working capital will continue to decline by roughly 2.6% of revenue as it has in the recent past. Crucially, we also assume that EBIT margins expand from 2% up to 10% in year five, where they level out.
We can further sensitize these numbers by extrapolating across different growth rates and WACCs (pictured above). What we see from the model is that the market has essentially baked in analyst estimates and, at these levels, is assuming that things will go more or less perfectly for Uber going forward.
We also point out that we believe that the market is pricing in an exceptionally high level of operating margin for Uber, as most transportation companies have an EBIT margin in the single digits.
The Bottom Line
Based on our estimates, we believe that Uber today is priced to perfection - the recent market rally appears to have fully baked in growth estimates for the company, and implied what we believe to be over-optimistic margin profile expectations. While there is no doubt that Uber is the leader in its category and that the story of growth remains intact for now, we do not see value or the potential for significant alpha generation at these levels. Today, we think that the shares present much more risk than reward.
