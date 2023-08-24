Wagner Meier

Back in November 2022, I wrote an article about Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), discussing investors’ biggest concern with the company – political risk. My thesis at the time was that while some changes like reduction in the dividend will happen, the bearish view of massive increase and misallocation of CAPEX spending won’t happen. In the meantime, a number of political and company-level decision have been taken, with the latest one potentially opening the door for exploration in the Amazon area, which triggered positive market reaction. Overall, I think that since Lula’s election the government has demonstrated that it will maintain a somewhat shareholder friendly stance and will not move Petrobras away from fossil-fuels in a rapid manner as some were fearful of. At the same time, while political risk is decreasing, the Brazilian energy company remains the cheapest oil major by far, presenting a buying opportunity.

Recent developments

Updated shareholder return policy (Petrobras)

The long-awaited changes in the dividend policy were announced at the end of July, reducing the payout from 60% of FCF to 45%. While this seems like 25% reduction in capital, returned to shareholders, the actual decrease will likely be lower as now management intends to include share repurchases in the mix as well. The announced changes in shareholder remuneration policy, while important on their own, have considerably reduced uncertainty. In accordance with the new plan, Petrobras will pay approximately US$3B in dividends from its Q2’23 FCF of US$6.7M.

Q2'23 results highlights (Petrobras)

Management has also commented on the buyback program, which is expected to be aimed to the preferred shares (NYSE:PBR.A):

Our buyback program will start in a conservative fashion. We will buy 157.8 million preferred shares. This will be done with preferred shares, which represent a small amount of these Free Float that would be 3.5%. And this is a pilot program will last around 12 months. So, we expect, to conclude this, we believe that this will not cause major price fluctuation and it’s the first share buyback program that Petrobras will use to remunerate their shareholders. So, these – so they can be bought in parcels.

- Sergio Caetano Leite, CFO of Petrobras

Oil & gas are here to stay

One other common investors’ concern was that the new government and respectively management will move Petrobras away from its core business – fossil fuels rapidly. However, recent comments from Joelson Mendes – the Chief Exploration and Production Officer of the company indicate that oil and gas will be produced by the Brazilian energy giant for at least 4 decades more. The YoY increase in production, which was reported in Q2’23 is another testament for that. Overall, I think that management’s attitude towards the core business demonstrates that the fears of rapid transition away from fossil fuels are unsubstantiated.

Q2'23 production numbers (Petrobras)

The door to Amazon area exploration is opening

One of the areas of interest of the company, regarding exploration is the area of the Amazon river. This move has caught opposition from the Ibama environmental agency, which has blocked the project. However, the company appealed the decision and subsequently the attorney general’s office issued an opinion that an impact study isn’t necessary, potentially opening the door for exploration in the area. The news was welcomed very positively by the market, as shares of Petrobras surged more than 6.6%, despite the red day for oil.

Energy price controls are not that significant

Another common concern amongst investors was the potential introduction of price controls, which force the company to sell its products to the domestic market at deep discounts. While indeed, the domestic price policy has changed and their level is lower than those on international markets, Petrobras recently hiked prices on diesel and gasoline to reflect the increase on international levels. So it looks that while some discount will be maintained, it will be in some range and will move in accordance with international levels.

Petrobras stock valuation

All these recent announcements reduce substantially political risk – the main factor behind Petrobras’ deep discount to the other oil majors. While the shares of the Brazilian company have recently appreciated, the valuation gap with peers remains and should be further reduced, given the decrease in uncertainty, surrounding Petrobras.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The recent political and company-level decisions regarding Petrobras decrease uncertainty, driven by political risk substantially. The company plans to stick with oil & gas production for the next four decades, while the latest news from the AG’s office, could open the door for exploration in the Amazon area. The updated shareholder returns policy still leaves the dividend yield well into double-digit territory at current oil prices. At the same time, Petrobras remains the cheapest oil major by far, which shouldn’t be for long, given the reduction of political risk.