Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petrobras: Political Risk Is Decreasing, Brace For Re-Rating

Aug. 24, 2023 8:08 AM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), PBR.A
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras announced changes in dividend policy, reducing payout and including share repurchases, reducing uncertainty for investors.
  • Management confirms commitment to oil and gas production for at least four more decades, easing concerns of a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.
  • The AG's office decision regarding exploration in the Amazon area, potentially giving green light to Petrobras, led to positive market reaction.
  • In light of the reduction in politically induced uncertainty, PBR stock might deserve a re-rating to catch up with the rest of oil majors.

Bolsonaro Considers Privatization of Oil State Company Petrobras

Wagner Meier

Back in November 2022, I wrote an article about Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), discussing investors’ biggest concern with the company – political risk. My thesis at the time was that while some changes like reduction in the dividend will happen, the bearish

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.65K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.