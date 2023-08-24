Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intrusion: Business Has Bottomed, Share Price Should Recover (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 24, 2023 8:09 AM ETIntrusion Inc. (INTZ)SEIC
Aaron Warwick
Summary

  • Shares of Intrusion have plummeted in 2023, but the long-term thesis for the company remains intact.
  • The company plans to raise $9.5 million in a capital raise, which will be used for operating needs and potentially for acquisitions.
  • Despite disappointing second quarter results, INTZ has seen a change in the business environment and has a large contract in the pipeline, indicating potential future growth.

Shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ), a cyberattack prevention solutions company, have been absolutely demolished in 2023. Although the stock was already down significantly from its 52-week highs as we turned the calendar, investors (myself included) maintained hope that INTZ was on the brink of

Aaron Warwick
I post on Substack (Ahead of the Curve | Breakout Investors | Substack) and collaborate with other "Breakout Investors" on WhatsApp (https://chat.whatsapp.com/GQZdsexmag30tbdqV7Yg7R) or on our platform online at app.breakoutinvestors.com as we try to be ahead of the curve, looking for opportunities where the market has not yet figured out or appreciated a company's fundamental business or upcoming catalysts. I have an accounting degree from Creighton University and a Masters in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Development from the University of Northern Iowa. I invest for retirement and as a hobby. I primarily engage in fundamental analysis and look for large discrepancies in what I believe a company is worth and their current share price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

