Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy's Next Era Assisted By Better Fuel Availability (Upgrade To Buy)

Aug. 24, 2023 8:16 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)ED, ETRN, SO
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The completion of the third Vogtle nuclear plant expands zero-carbon generation in the Southwestern Power Pool.
  • NextEra Energy benefits from Mountain Valley Pipeline completion both in ownership & gas availability for generation. Through NEER, it is also a major project developer for wind and solar power.
  • NextEra has a solid, growing utility base serving its Florida customers via its FPL division.

Power lines in the Everglades

ANPerryman/iStock via Getty Images

I am upgrading low-beta (0.46) NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from hold in my previous report to buy for growth investors on the basis of several factors. NextEra has two primary parts: its Florida utility business (FPL) which serves

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.55K Followers

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE, EQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.