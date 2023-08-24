Dragon Claws

Multifamily operator of value-oriented apartments, ELME Communities (NYSE:ELME), successfully completed the internalization of their community-level operations in Q2. Though this wasn't completed fully without hitch, the execution risk is now behind the management team, providing them with the capacity to further focus on their operational initiatives. One significant aspect is the installation of smart home packages in their multifamily communities, which I elaborated on in my prior update.

Compared to other operators, ELME operates on a lower debt burden and is less exposed to growing supply. They also boast of stronger property-level growth rates. In the current market environment, however, forward guidance is at heightened risk of downgrade. And given the operating conditions, I still view shares as a "hold" despite positive YTD performance.

ELME Stock Key Portfolio Metrics

Average occupancy in the same-store portfolio was 95.6% at the end of Q2, down 10 basis points ("bps") from the same period last year but higher by 10bps on a sequential basis.

At period end, the same-store multifamily portfolio represented 83% of total portfolio net operating income ("NOI"), while the remaining share was held by their non-same-store multifamily communities, which accounted for 8%, and their sole office property, Watergate 600 ("Watergate"), which accounted for 9%. As of June 30, Watergate was 87.8% leased.

In addition to stable occupancy figures, ELME's portfolio also boasts of strong retention levels. It was 63% in Q2. That's 200bps higher than last year and well-above their historical average in the mid-50% range.

ELME Q2 Results

Strong retention and occupancy levels provided complementary strength to continued monthly rental rate growth. During Q2, YOY monthly rents grew 8.1% to $1,890/month. Rents in their top market, Virginia, grew 7.7%, while expanding over 11% in Atlanta, a key growth market. This supported same-store multifamily rental growth of 9.6%. It also ultimately led to quarterly growth in NOI of 10.9%.

Results were more muted on a sequential basis, as growth in total property level operating expenses surpassed the growth rate in revenues. This was driven by a 17.2% increase in controllable expenses, which consist of payroll and R&M-based costs, among others. Despite the increase, same-store NOI was still up 1.6% from Q1 to Q2. An uptick in utility reimbursements also provided a further offset to the increase.

ELME Q2FY23 Investor Supplement - Breakout Of Same-Store Operating Expenses By Controllable/Non-Controllable

Leasing strength continues to moderate, as evidenced by slowing growth in renewal spreads. In Q2, ELME achieved blended rent spreads of 3.7%, comprised of 6.4% spreads on renewals. This was down from blended spreads of 4.5% last quarter with 8% growth in renewals.

The overall strength at the property level, nevertheless, enabled growth in adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of 14.4% or 11.5% when further adjusting for costs incurred related to their transformation efforts.

How Large Is ELME's Current Renovation Pipeline?

ELME's total portfolio is comprised primarily of value-oriented, Class-B type properties. Renovations and the returns they are achieving on the work, therefore, are an important aspect of ELME's overall property performance.

YTD, ELME has completed 141 renovations with an average ROI of approximately 14%. This lags the returns realized by peers, Independence Realty Trust (IRT) and NexPoint Residential (NXRT), who have achieved returns in the upper teens and low 20% range. This could be attributable to their respective operating regions, which are more diversified and targeted to the cost-favorable sunbelt region of the country.

The pipeline is also smaller, with 300 to 350 renovations expected to be completed this year and an overall pipeline of just under 3K units. The smaller number of units is due in part to their higher retention and renewal rates, which limit property downtime and the overall extent of work that needs to be completed.

Why Did ELME Reduce Their Full-Year Guidance?

ELME turned in a healthy quarter with strong portfolio metrics and double-digit growth in FFO. Yet they still reduced their forward guidance. This came as a bit of a surprise.

The reductions that disappointed were in their assumptions for same-store multifamily NOI growth. Previously, ELME had expected same-store growth of 9.75% at the midpoint. That has since been pared back to 8.5%. Reductions were also made to the non-same-store population, but it's the reduction in the same-store which is most important.

ELME Q2FY23 Investor Supplement - Current Full-Year Guidance

Granted, the growth rate is still well above the peer average, which is around 6%. But the reduction may have caught some off guard, considering guidance was already reduced once before at the end of Q1. This may leave investors wondering, is the management team sure this time?

ELME Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Prior Full-Year Guidance

CEO, Paul McDermott, noted on the conference call that they had expected a stronger spring and summer leasing season than received. He also cited impediments resulting from their rebranding and transition activities, mainly the impact it had on their ability to push rents during the summer months.

In further detailing the outlook, CFO, Steve Freishtat, did note that ELME was seeing improvement in leasing trends in July, as well as a favorable trend in August. This provided him the confidence to echo the belief that they can hit a high single-digit same-store NOI growth rate for the year.

Is ELME Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I still view ELME shares as a "hold" following Q2 results. The portfolio metrics do remain strong, with growing rents and high occupancy/retention rates. But the forward outlook is uncertain.

Admittedly, the guidance provided by the management team contradicts my view. The guide for full year same-store NOI growth, for example, is seen at 8.5% at the midpoint. That's on the upper end of the peer average.

So why is the outlook uncertain? In my view, it's because guidance had to be revised twice, both times downwards. And in Q2, challenges encountered in their rebranding/transition activities negatively impacted the outlook to an extent. I see the downward revisions as indicative of market volatility.

The management team had previously laid out projections for long-term growth in FFO to be yielded by their current strategic initiatives. If there would be a need to pare back guidance once again, would these projections have to be revised? It's a thought to consider.

With retention as high as it is now, that's limiting the number of properties ELME could renovate. And a big aspect of their strategic initiative is the installation of the smart home packages. As of the end of July, installation was completed at 30% of their multifamily communities. What is the current plan to take this up to, say, 50%? It's important to contemplate because if there are setbacks, then it could impact the operational upside of their current strategic initiative.

While ELME may meet or even exceed the expectations provided, I view ELME as adequately priced in the current market environment.