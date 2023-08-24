Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BRICS To Expand A Little, USD Steadies After Yesterday's Retreat, Attention Turns To Jackson Hole

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • Yesterday's dollar losses are being trimmed, and the greenback is firmer against all the G10 currencies, with the Scandis and Antipodeans the heaviest.
  • EM currencies are more mixed. Many Asia-Pacific currencies are firmer, while the Chinese yuan is little changed. Central European currencies are mostly softer.
  • All the large Asia-Pacific markets were higher but India. Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan indices rose more than 1%.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is higher for the fourth consecutive session and US index futures are higher, led by the NASDAQ.
  • The Jackson Hole symposium kicks off tonight. The futures market is discounting about a 10% chance of a Fed hike next month and less than a 50% chance of a hike in November.

Overview

Strong Nvidia (NVDA) earnings after the US markets closed yesterday helped lift Asia-Pacific markets today. All the large bourses were higher but India. Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan indices rose more than 1%. Europe's STOXX 600 is higher for the

Marc Chandler
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

