Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: MNP And MMU To Merge (August 13, 2023)

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of August 11th, 2023.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 13 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (up from 13 last week) and the average price return was -1.22% (down from -1.22% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+2.98%) while Asia Equity lagged (-2.32%).

13 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 2 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.07% (down from -1.26% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+0.97%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Commodities (-1.47%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+1.85%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-14.56%). The average sector discount is -7.14% (up from -7.50% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Convertibles (+1.46%), while New York Munis (-1.31%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.21% (down from +0.35% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is MLPs (+1.79), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is New York Munis (-0.92). The average z-score is +0.01 (up from -0.15 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+12.56%), Emerging Market Income (+10.83%), and Real Estate (+10.53%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.14% (up from +8.07% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) -15.81% 17.84% 13.74% 0.1 -4.78% -2.46% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) -4.00% 14.58% 40.49% 1.4 -2.54% 2.44% Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income (NXN) -3.57% 4.15% -5.80% 0.0 -3.12% 0.87% MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -3.31% 4.13% -13.46% -0.3 -2.87% -0.45% Taiwan Fund (TWN) -3.12% 1.57% -21.05% -1.7 -3.42% -0.94% Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) -3.02% 6.78% -5.76% -1.0 -3.02% 0.00% John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) -2.98% 9.30% -8.66% -2.4 -2.92% -1.88% First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) -2.86% 8.47% -9.79% -0.3 0.85% -1.28% BlackRock Income (BKT) -2.77% 8.95% -5.52% -0.1 -2.07% -0.36% Putnam Managed Muni Income (PMM) -2.71% 4.96% -10.70% -1.4 -2.04% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Barings Participation Investors (MPV) 4.55% 8.17% -8.31% 1.8 3.63% -1.69% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 3.93% 8.64% 117.71% 2.0 0.80% -3.84% Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) 3.86% 13.66% 8.83% -0.1 4.54% -1.77% Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) 3.76% 10.42% -7.13% 1.5 3.20% -1.04% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) 3.55% 9.23% -1.30% 2.9 4.19% -3.81% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) 3.53% 8.14% -9.69% 4.3 4.53% -1.26% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) 3.53% 8.07% -10.76% 3.8 4.81% 0.00% BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income (CII) 3.17% 6.23% -0.78% 1.4 3.12% -0.27% Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) 3.09% 7.25% -2.50% 1.9 1.20% -0.92% Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity (NBXG) 3.03% 11.03% -15.20% 2.6 1.40% -1.02% Click to enlarge

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 17, 2023 | Vertical Capital Income Fund Announces Appointment of Carlyle as Investment Manager and Rebrand to Carlyle Credit Income Fund.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Boosters

Commentary

1. MNP and MMU to merge

We have consolidation in some Western Asset muni CEFs. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) shareholders voted to approve the merger of MNP with and into Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU). However, the merger of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) into MMU did not receive sufficient votes, hence SBI would continue as a standalone company. The merger is expected to close mid-to-late October 2023, subject to all regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions being satisfied.

Since this is NAV-for-NAV exchange, investors would prefer to be in the cheapest of the merging funds prior to the merger (tax issues not considered). Right now, MMU and MNP are at nearly the same discount, so no arbitrage potential exists.

The combined fund of MMU and MNP would have around $600 million in AUM. SBI remains as a standalone fund with $124 million in AUM as of the time of writing.