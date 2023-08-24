Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XFLT: Is Its Premium Warranted?

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust is trading at a premium, which requires attention.
  • XFLT's overwhelming exposure to cyclical credit is concerning, given the nature of the business cycle combined with the current economic outlook.
  • The term premium might or might not come into play, depending on how credit risk evolves.
  • Although robust cash flows are likely to sustain, we think there are better risky credit opportunities out there.
Bond market screen with rising yields and interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Funds such as XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) can be extremely rewarding as they often provide high returns per unit of risk. However, it is necessary to assess how and when an asset such as

3.2K Followers

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Article Update Today, 9:26 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.46K)
Hi all, thanks for reading! I shall respond to all comments tomorrow afternoon (Eastern Time), and engage in conversation with those that wish to do so.
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Today, 9:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.5K)
Thanks for the article. One quibble.

The author states: "I couldn't find the individual credit ratings on XFLT's asset mix. However, at face value, I'd say ..... the 42.97% senior secured debt is investment-grade...."

Investors familiar with senior secured corporate loans know that issuers of the senior secured debt being referred to here that XFLT holds (often referred to as "leveraged loans"), are NON-INVESTMENT grade. Maybe this was just a careless oversight, or it may suggest a lack of familiarity with the asset classes being written about. It is a great asset class for investors familiar with it (as XFLT's management, Octagon, clearly is), and the collateral security helps protect lenders when defaults occur, but it is definitely NOT investment grade.

XFLT's other primary asset classes - CLO equity and CLO debt - are highly illiquid and thinly traded markets, so NAV mark-to-market is a highly in-exact exercise. A stated premium of just under 3% is not as meaningful or troublesome as it would be for a fund that held liquid, actively traded and easy to mark-to-market assets. (Disclosure: I own XFLT in my personal accounts and in our Inside the Income Factory model portfolios.)
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 9:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (289)
Did I miss whether you think the dividend is sustainable?
r
retiredrhb
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (693)
- PTY's premium to Net Asset Value is approximately 32% (Yikes)
- PTY's 3-Month Rolling Coverage Rate is only 54% (UNII Report, as of 7/31/2023).
- PTY's 1-Year Rolling Coverage Rate is only 57% (UNII Report, as of 7/31/2023).
- SA Authors concensus for PTY is 3.42 Hold versus 3.66 Buy for XFLT
- Wall Street concensus no data for PTY versus XFLT which is a 5.00 Strong Buy
S
SilverBandit
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (3.28K)
@Pearl Gray Equity and Research PTY’s premium is much greater. I’ll stick with XFLT.
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Today, 9:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.46K)
@SilverBandit It’s about what drives the premium, not just the premium itself. Think about it as a P/E ratio of stocks in 2 different sectors.
O
Opt4living
Today, 9:52 AM
Premium
Comments (3.65K)
@Pearl Gray Equity and Research think of it as paying 15 times as much premium for the underlying assets.
You would have had a better argument using PDI instead of PTY.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
