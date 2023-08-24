Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Maybe The Best AI Investment

Aug. 24, 2023 8:49 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA2 Comments
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.14K Followers

Summary

  • Intel reported mediocre quarterly results, but could beat analysts' expectations leading to a little more optimism.
  • But while the fundamental business of Intel is struggling, I still think the stock is a good investment at this point.
  • INTC stock is trading for such a low valuation multiple that even low growth rates in the years to come make Intel a huge bargain.
  • And investors should be cautious not to get caught in any hype and invest at the wrong time in the wrong companies.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

In my last article in May 2023 I wrote that the bottom might be in for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). And since the bottom below $25, the stock has increased 50% already (before correcting again) which is a great performance (of course, I did hit the bottom

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.14K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

P
PeterB_86
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (622)
Pitiful. Just one long word salad of uninformed opinion and guesswork.

Just shows how far SA has slipped over the past 5 years that something this poor gets published.
S
SecretlyGoat
Today, 9:55 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
I’m happy to see Intel gaining again after getting R&D back on track instead of contracting to TSMC or another fab, Wall Street is tiresome with their extreme shortsightedness.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.