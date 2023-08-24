Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Home Sales Grow As Existing Homeowners Feel 'Golden Handcuff Effect'

Aug. 24, 2023 8:00 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • The available supply of existing homes has plummeted, while U.S. mortgage rates have risen and demand has remained relatively high.
  • Existing homeowners, many of which financed their houses at very low mortgage rates in recent years, have become "trapped" in their homes.
  • The initial estimate of the market capitalization of the U.S. new home market during the month is $30.01 billion, up from June 2023's initial estimate of $29.43 billion.

Gold Handcuffs

Inok/iStock via Getty Images

The real estate market for single-family homes can be described by two recent headlines that appeared within a day of each other. Can you tell what direction the U.S. home market is going from them?

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.6K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.