Investment Thesis

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) had a tepid IPO in Jan this year when it raised $41 mn at the price of $12.5 and slumped to single digit price shortly after before again rocketing to touch its 52-week high of $29.0 and again slumping shortly thereafter. While the Chinese online adult education market seems robust, the company has limited history of operations and proof of concept within its newer segments of financial literacy and personal development courses. While the personal development courses have gained momentum, the decline in financial literacy segment has been a huge concern. However, its robust gross margins of 85%+ has been enabling them to eke out marginal profits as it continues to invest heavily in marketing. We initiate with a neutral rating as we believe the current risk reward is balanced with more pronounced potential downside risks.

Company Overview

QuantaSing is the leading online learning services provider in China's adult learning market having commenced its online learning services in Jul 2019. It started with financial literacy courses but quickly expanded to other personal interests courses under different brands that includes QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi to individual adult learners while it also offers marketing services and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. It has total registered users of 86.3 mn with paying learners of 0.4 mn as of June 2023.

Strong Industry Trends

According to Frost and Sullivan Report, China's adult learning market has experienced strong growth and is further expected to sustain robust double digit growth driven by online education (up 31% CAGR in 2017-21 period vs 7% in offline segment in the same period) whose market share has increased from 11.5% in 2017 to 23.7% in 2022 and is further expected to increase to 29% by 2026. The growth in online segment is driven by technological advancements as well as its wider reach and accessibility.

Frost & Sullivan, Company Prospectus

In addition, the growth of personal interest courses have also seen strong demand having grown higher than offline segment driven by increasing focus on personal improvement, financial literacy, music and other courses for self-development of young adults.

Frost & Sullivan, Company Prospectus

China's adult learning market is relatively fragmented with a plethora of the companies offering online education with top 5 companies combined market share being less than 5% in both online adult learning as well as personal interest market. We believe QSG is uniquely positioned within fast growing financial literacy and personal interest courses and has an early mover advantage.

Peer Comparison

QSG had reported a 63% growth YOY on the back of strong growth within its both financial literacy and personal development courses, although given limited history, this is not something we can base our hypothesis of future. However, what stands remarkable is the robust gross margins that QSG commands on the back of improved utilization as well as outsourced labor costs. As a result of the robust gross margins, it has been aggressively investing in Opex to drive customer growth which still yields to a marginally positive bottomline.

Company Revenue ($mn) Revenue Growth (YOY) Adj. Gross Margin Adj. Net Margin QSG $403 mn 63.0% 85.7% 2.0% Tarena $358 mn 3.4% 57.2% 4.1% Youdao $727 mn 24.8% 51.6% (12.7%) New Oriental Edu. $3,105 (27.4%) 43.5% (33.7%) Coursera $524 mn 26.1% 63.3% (10.2%) Gaotu $362 mn (61.9%) 73.6% 5.4% Click to enlarge

Note: All figures are of latest annual figures. US$ revenue numbers are as per the reported numbers.

Q3 Earnings

QSG reported mixed set of numbers for Q3 FY2023 ending March 2023 with total revenue growing 17% YoY while it grew only 3% sequentially. The growth was driven by a doubling of paying learners as a result of increase in enrollment within personal interest courses while the decline in financial literacy courses was a setback as sour market sentiments weigh on the enrollments. Gross margins improved 400 bps to 87.5% as a result of decrease in labor costs and staff costs along with improved utilization. However, operating expenses spiked primarily as a result of sales and marketing expenses that jumped 28% YoY due to increase in marketing spends. Adj. EPS came in flat at $0.02 as the topline growth and gross margins were offset by increase in operating spends.

Balance sheet remains strong having ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$124 mn with debt outstanding of just ~$14 mn.

Valuation

QSG trades at 21x Fwd P/E in line with its peers, primarily Gaotu (GOTU) and New Oriental Education (EDU) while the rest have negative earnings. We believe the company has strong moat on the segment it offers within adult learning market, however, recent softness particularly within the financial literacy courses and slowness in the growth (9MFY23 revenues are almost flat compared to 9MFY22 revenues) makes scalability an issue to warrant a premium in an increasingly fragmented and highly competitive market. In addition, the recent challenges in education tech sector could spur up competition which can further lead to PE derating. We initiate at Neutral and await management steps in addressing growth concerns particularly to stem the decline in its financial literacy courses.

Data by YCharts

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) Increasingly competitive market: QSG operates in a highly competitive online adult learning segment which is intensely fragmented as well. It has recently witnessed slowing revenue growth and if the competitive pressures intensify it could have significant impact on revenue growth.

2) Customer acquisition and retention: QSG relies heavily on user enrollment and its retention and its expansion depends on its ability to continue growing its active users. If it loses its competitive edge on retaining or growing its user base through its product offerings or marketing strategy, it can have a significant impact on its business model

3) Limited History: QSG began operating its financial literacy courses in Jul 2019 and launched other personal interest courses in Aug 2021. It has limited track record to demonstrate its continued growth at a scale.

4) Political and Economic risks: Chinese stocks are heavily reliant on favorable regulations from Chinese government as well as are increasingly dependent on the overall macro environment. Any impact on the economic scenario or any change in the regulations could significantly impact the business

4) Strong Utilization and Offerings: QSG has strong technology moat and with higher utilization which enables them to command record gross margins and makes them profitable despite significant spends on Opex. Given the continued advancements in technology and its increase in offerings, the higher gross margin could enable them to drive record profits as they look to consolidate profitability going forward

Conclusion

QSG has strong unique advantage within high growth Chinese adult learning market as it focuses on a different segment, particularly financial literacy and personal development where it has formed a niche. However, given the concerns on growth of financial literacy courses which has led to a tepid growth as well as limited track record and history to operate at a scale, we believe the current valuation reflects balanced risk reward with potential downside risks. Initiate at Hold.