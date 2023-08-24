Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QuantaSing: Looking For Growth In A Growth Stock

Aug. 24, 2023 9:10 AM ETQuantaSing Group Limited (QSG)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • QuantaSing Group has a unique positioning in growing China's adult learning market with its financial literacy and personal improvement courses.
  • QSG has strong gross margins of 85%+ and is aggressively investing in marketing to drive growth but enabling them to be marginally profitable.
  • However, its limited operating history and declining financial literacy segment, which it touted to be a leader at, is concerning.
  • We initiate at Neutral as the current valuation seem to reflect balanced risk reward with pronounced potential for downside risks.

University Students Attending Lecture

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) had a tepid IPO in Jan this year when it raised $41 mn at the price of $12.5 and slumped to single digit price shortly after before again rocketing to

Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

