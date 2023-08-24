Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Depth Of The Crisis Is Underestimated By The Market

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Micron Technology is facing a deep crisis, losing over a billion dollars in free cash flow each quarter.
  • The company's revenue is expected to halve this year and take three years to recover.
  • Valuation analysis indicates that the stock is overvalued, making it a "Sell" recommendation.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Investment thesis

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is in a deep crisis for external reasons. The company is losing more than a billion dollars in free cash flow every quarter in this fiscal year. MU faces harsh headwinds due to the end

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.42K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

w
whipsawed
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (53)
MU has been a perennial disappointment. Every conference call they say that improvement in earnings are 2 quarters away. Definitely need new CEO.
abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (4.17K)
Or maybe they have just decided that its futile to sell a company that is cyclical in nature and just wait out for the good time ahead
FabulousBoringRoy profile picture
FabulousBoringRoy
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (1.26K)
Saying that Micron is "likely" to fall behind in technology is a ridiculous conclusion with no evidence that support it, which makes me question why the author would have any insight regarding the share price that the market hasn't already factored in. What is your reasoning for Micron to fall behind in technology when they are currently leading in multiple aspects?
b
barrydow
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (399)
I hope we can look back and laugh at this article in 12 months
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.