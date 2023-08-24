Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TriplePoint Venture Growth: The Wheels Are Coming Off This BDC

Aug. 24, 2023 9:37 AM ETTriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)2 Comments
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has consistently underperformed in the last few years and has a deteriorating portfolio, with a jump in companies in the worst two buckets.
  • TPVG's non-accrual numbers have worsened, and its lack of diversification leaves it vulnerable to the impact of problem holdings on its NAV.
  • The company's leverage is very high compared to the sector average, and it continues to trade at a premium valuation despite its underperformance.

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

In this article, we take a look at the TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) BDC. The company is one we have avoided in our Income Portfolios since the start of our BDC coverage due to its inconsistent and, generally, underwhelming performance. However, the company

Comments (2)

Ringo338
Today, 9:55 AM
All BDC’s can be risky and yes, some more than others. Currently, higher interest rates and tighter government banking regulations have opened the doors wide open for BDC’s to negotiate sweetheart deals with emerging companies . The risk is that the deeper the world recession gets, the more the BDC clients fall into trouble. Currently, TRIN is my favorite, but they are young and time will tell.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:48 AM
Much much better opportunities in the Bdc space although everything of quality is a bit high currently
