PayPal Remains A Sell On User Growth Concerns And Crypto Issues

Summary

  • PayPal's growth has flatlined, with topline sales only growing 7% YoY and EPS shrinking for three straight quarters.
  • The company lacks user growth drivers as competition has reduced network effects and restricted take-rate pricing power.
  • PayPal's expansion into crypto presents genuine regulatory risks, and its PYUSD product has several potential issues including high fees, slow transaction times, and cutthroat competition.
  • We rate PayPal a sell and think investors should find greener pastures elsewhere, despite the attractive valuation at only 20x FCF.

A few months ago, we wrote an article titled "FedNow Makes PayPal A Value Trap", wherein we discussed how PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had become ex-growth in light of increased competition, a distinct lack of pricing power, and a new

Markets are complicated. We make them simple. Give us a follow and check your email to get started with our high probability ideas and unique analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

InvestInMETA
Today, 10:01 AM
Premium
Comments (5.05K)
At what point does the sale become oversold? 12 P/E? Oh looky there… we’re at it!

Gotta love good ol’ SA analysts. Recommending a sell rating after the stock drops 80%. Right on time.
