It's Do Or Die For Apple Stock

Aug. 24, 2023 10:39 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)10 Comments
Knox Ridley profile picture
Knox Ridley
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We remain concerned over the adverse impact higher interest rates will have on demand for its iPhone, iPads and MacBooks in the US.
  • We do not anticipate significant earnings growth for Apple for the remaining 2023 calendar year and we remain on the sideline.
  • From a technical perspective, Apple’s long-term chart was at a significant resistance level. Apple giving us a 5-wave drop from the recent high is a big warning to the bulls.
MacBook pro 2021 half-open with iPhone 13 lit by the retina display

Wirestock

As inflation continues to fade in the US economy, along with a higher stock market, many are now celebrating a successful soft-landing maneuvered by the FED.

What these investors fail to realize in my view is: 1) the speed at which the

This article was written by

Knox Ridley profile picture
Knox Ridley
1.6K Followers

Knox Ridley began consulting on portfolios in 2007 and is an experienced growth investor in both bull and bear markets. As the portfolio manager of the I/O Fund, he beat the top-performing funds on Wall Street in both 2020 and in 2021. His real-time trade notifications to premium subscribers have garnered 28 entries with over 100% gains in the last three years.

Knox began his career as an ETF wholesaler in 2007 before becoming a portfolio consultant for large RIAs, FAs, and Institutional accounts. He is very keen on macro trends and is trained in Fibonacci Trading, Elliott Wave theory, as well as Gann Cycles. He also uses classical technical analysis to manage risk and identify great risk/reward setups. Knox is known for increasing and decreasing allocations for record-breaking returns.

The I/O Fund officially launched on May 8th, 2020 and his portfolio performance illustrates his ability to compete with the best Funds on Wall Street. Our audited results prove we are one of the best-performing tech portfolios since our inception. Our cumulative returns since inception are 46.92% – which is more than double the Nasdaq-100’s return of 18.65%. Notably, this was achieved during a risk-of environment when indexes typically outperform individual portfolios. Losses are geometric in nature, which means we are 174% ahead of other all-tech portfolios since inception. If you had invested $10,000 with the I/O Fund’s picks versus other all-tech portfolios at inception, the difference would be a portfolio value of $14,692 with IOF versus $5,358 with institutional tech-focused portfolios. The difference in value is 174%. Every entry and exit he does is logged and recorded in real-time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

27246103
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (126)
"Do or die" sounds a bit drastic.....Apple has thrived in all financial environments....it has talent, money and cutting edge technology.....best company in America!
M
Money 29
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (5.45K)
Up 42%, YTD, holding AAPL, not adding shares at this time.
berylrb profile picture
berylrb
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (4.48K)
Unless I missed something, you didn't show any data to support that over 50% of new iPhones are financed?!

I just bought two new iPhones last week and I did not finance either one, all I paid was tax. Of course, I am signed up for a data plan, that's how AT&T makes such a deal.
SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (2.97K)
Steve Jobs took all innovation with him. Cook has not innovated one product as CEO. He is lazy, he sat on AR/VR for years, now sitting on his hands with AI which will be Apple's demise.
a
arakbird
Today, 11:26 AM
Premium
Comments (75)
@SEC Investigator2 How did you become more investor savvy than Warren Buffett ?
c
cuttysark8301
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (501)
Yawn.
All*AAPL profile picture
All*AAPL
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (4.65K)
Knox Ridley: "We do not anticipate significant earnings growth for Apple for the remaining 2023 calendar year and we remain on the sideline."

**Traders may be well advised to "remain on the sideline"...long term holders of AAPL will do just fine over the coming months and years.

AAPL is up almost 40% in 8 months, during a market year that has been tough for most Tech stocks.
SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (2.97K)
@All*AAPL Apple is in the RED since January 3rd, 2022. Almost 21 months in the red. Anyone holding Apple stock since that date are in the RED.
berylrb profile picture
berylrb
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (4.48K)
@SEC Investigator2 AAPL is in the black since August 24, 2022!
berylrb profile picture
berylrb
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (4.48K)
@SEC Investigator2 AAPL was trading for $17.90 (split adjusted) in August 2013! Anybody holding since then is up about 900%.
