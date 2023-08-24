Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VUG: The Growth Party Is Ending As Momentum Slows

Aug. 24, 2023 10:44 AM ETVanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG)
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Vanguard Growth ETF has recovered most of its losses from 2022, rising by 33% YTD due to AI interest and "discount" buying activity.
  • VUG's high valuation suggests a possible "double top" and potential reversal for the ETF, mainly due to rising long-term interest rates.
  • The Vanguard Growth ETF faces challenges from higher interest rates, slowing growth, and excessive concentration in very few companies.
  • Most of VUG's top holdings have stagnate sales growth outlooks, but could improve EPS due to margin expansion efforts.
  • I believe the fund is a solid short opportunity due to the "perfect storm" of technical and fundamental trends.
Displaced By Artificial Intelligence

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

After over a decade of consistent outperformance, growth stocks faced significant declines throughout 2022. Throughout 2022, the popular Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) lost just over a third of its value. However, throughout 2023, the ETF has retraced most of its losses, rising by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

