Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: Despite Positive Results, Still Undervalued

Aug. 24, 2023 11:14 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
391 Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba is seen as a good mid-term investment opportunity due to its diversified business, strong balance sheet, and restructuring plans to spin out separate business segments.
  • Spinning out three business units, including Cainiao, Alibaba Cloud, and Freshippo could unlock major value for Alibaba and make it easier for the market to value them.
  • The market is under-appreciating Alibaba's assets, but a sum of the parts valuation suggests a potential value per share of $151, 71% above the current market price.

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton

Introduction

China was the most promising investment bet this year, as many investors were betting on a positive macro environment and Chinese stimulus after the end of zero-Covid policy slowdown. Investment streams were flowing into China's ADRs until relatively recently. However, fears

This article was written by

Roman Vitasek, CFA profile picture
Roman Vitasek, CFA
391 Followers
I am a portfolio manager at IAD Investments, an asset management company based in Slovakia. My investment universe are Emerging Markets with the main focus on companies located in Central and Eastern Europe. My goal as a manager is to search for undervalued companies and mistakes in the markets and incorporate these views in the investment portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.