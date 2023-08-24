Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Growth Slowdown Makes It A Hold

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies has improved its fundamentals and is on track to be profitable in the long term.
  • The company's shares have been supported by increased interest in AI plays, leading to a 74% increase in share price since February.
  • Palantir's recent earnings showed mixed results, with slowing revenue growth but continued customer growth and improving profitability.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Outsider Growth Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has improved its fundamentals in recent quarters and is on the right track to be profitable in a sustainable way over the long term, but this seems to be priced-in at this stage.

As I’ve covered in

If you are a long-term investor and want to be exposed to several secular growth trends, check out my marketplace service focused on different secular growth themes, namely: Digital Payments / FinTech, Semiconductors, 5G / IoT / Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse. If this is something that you may be interested in sign up today.

This article was written by

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
3.26K Followers
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

j
justanopion
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (3.5K)
Buying on dips
Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (662)
Anyone even know that they do? And they certainly arent making any profits. Id say sell!
cgm profile picture
cgm
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (701)
@Economist 101 I'dsay you don't know what you are talking about. They have been profitable for the last two quarters and shall continue to be so.
F
Firebelly
Today, 12:06 PM
Premium
Comments (177)
@Economist 101 I don’t know why you’d bother commenting if you don’t even know what they do or realize that not only are they profitable, but GAAP profitable as well with high EPS growth predictions according to analysts.
Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (662)
@Firebelly Ok then why arent they paying down debt?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.