Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has improved its fundamentals in recent quarters and is on the right track to be profitable in a sustainable way over the long term, but this seems to be priced-in at this stage.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, I’m bullish on Palantir over the long term, as the company continues to execute well on its growth strategy and has recently reached GAAP profitability, showing that its business model works and is on the right path to achieve good levels of profitability over the long term.

More recently, its shares have been supported by increased interest from investors on Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays, and since my last article on the company back in February, its shares are up by 74%, clearly outperforming the S&P 500 index during the same period, as the market became much more positive on AI plays in recent months.

In this article, I review the company’s most recent earnings and update Palantir’s investment case, to see if there is still value for long-term investors or if the stock rally in recent months has lost its steam.

Recent Earnings

Palantir reported its Q2 2023 earnings a couple of weeks ago, which were in-line with expectations, while in the previous two quarters it was able to beat expectations by a good margin. This explains why its share price reaction on the day was negative, while in the previous couple of quarters its shares reacted quite well on earnings day, as shown in the next graph.

In Q2 2023, Palantir’s revenues amounted to $533 million, an increase of 13% YoY, and its trailing twelve-month revenue was above $2 billion for the first time. Regarding profitability, Palantir was able to report GAAP profitability for the third consecutive quarter, even though its EPS was only $0.01 in Q2.

These results can be considered mixed, given that reaching GAAP profitability during a tough macroeconomic environment is a great milestone, but its revenue growth is clearly slowing down and is much lower than its medium-term target, of achieving annual growth of about 30%.

By segment, U.S. government revenue increased 10% to $225 million, U.S. commercial revenues were up by 20% YoY to $103 million. This means that the U.S. represents about 62% of Palantir’s revenue, while international markets (government and commercial) account for the rest.

While Palantir’s growth strategy has been on hiring new salespeople over the past eighteen months, the company’s commercial revenue amounted to $232 million (+10% YoY), showing while it has been able to increase its total number of customers this has not directly led to higher revenue.

Indeed, Palantir’s total customer count came to 421 at the end of last June, up by 38% YoY, clearly surpassing its revenue growth in the same period. This means that new customers are not spending that much on Palantir’s software solutions, which is explained by the macroeconomic environment with customers being more focused on cost cutting and gaining operating efficiencies, being much less likely to increase spending in new data analysis solutions.

Despite this cyclical setback, the fact that Palantir continues to gain net new customers at a good pace shows that its business strategy is the right one, as acquiring new customers is usually harder than increasing engagement within existing customers.

Therefore, while new customers may generate lower revenue than compared to older customers, historically, Palantir has been able to have a net dollar retention rate above 100%, which means that customers tend to spend more with the company as time passes. This bodes well for future revenue growth, as customers are already aware of Palantir’s offerings and may increase engagement in the future.

However, the market is expecting Palantir to grow revenues at a much slower rate than its annual target over the next few years, given that current consensus expects 2023 revenues to be about $2.2 billion (+16% YoY), $2.63 billion in 2024 (+19% YoY), and close to $3.2 billion by 2025 (+21% YoY). This also means that Palantir is likely to miss the target set a few years ago of generating around $4 billion in revenue by 2025, as growth has clearly decelerated and to reach $4 billion in annual revenues the company would need to increase revenue at close to 35% annually over the next two years, which does not seem likely at this point.

While Palantir has hired significantly more salespeople in previous quarters, which has been key to maintain solid revenue growth in recent quarters despite the economic slowdown, its operating expenses increased at a controlled pace.

Indeed, total expenses in the quarter amounted to $523 million, up by only 1.8% YoY, as stock-based compensation was much lower than in the same quarter of last year. This enabled Palantir to report a GAAP operating income of $14 million, being positive for the second consecutive quarter. This clearly shows an improvement on Palantir’s operating sustainability, boding well for future earnings, when eventually the economic cycle turns more positive.

Going forward, Palantir expects to generate annual revenues of $2.2 billion in 2023, an expectation that is supported by its billings of $603 million in Q2 2023 (up by 52% YoY), which should translate to higher revenues in the coming quarters.

Moreover, the company has recently launched AIP, a new platform to leverage its AI capabilities and is a complement to its other platforms, such as Foundry or Apollo. Palantir is quite bullish on AI prospects and how it can leverage its growth ahead, but until the company discloses how much revenue is generated by AIP and other platforms, it’s difficult to estimate the real impact of AI on its financial figures.

Regarding profitability, Palantir expects to report a positive GAAP net income in each quarter of the year, which would lead to the first annual GAAP profit in the company’s history.

Regarding its balance sheet, Palantir has a very solid position given that at the end of June it had more than $3 billion in cash and no debt, allowing it to announce a share buyback program of $1 billion, its first since its IPO in 2020. As the company has an excess cash position and a good cash flow generation capacity, I expect Palantir to do more share buybacks in the future, which will be positive for its share price.

While Palantir’s growth path has clearly slowed down in recent quarters, I see this trend as mainly justified by a tougher economic backdrop rather than fundamental issues. Palantir continues to report strong customer growth and is significantly improving its profitability, which is a key milestone to switch from a ‘growth’ company to a mature one.

Taking this into account, Palantir’s valuation is increasingly becoming less ‘speculative’ and more based on earnings potential, which is a positive development. Nevertheless, given that its earnings are still relatively low, Palantir is currently trading at more than 60x forward earnings, which is not particularly cheap. However, the best metric to value its business remains based on Enterprise Value to revenue, at least until Palantir starts to generate more sizable earnings.

Palantir is currently trading at around 12x EV/revenue, slightly above its own historical average over the past couple of years, thus Palantir seems to be fairly valued right now. After a strong rally in recent months, Palantir’s stock is no longer undervalued and until growth picks up I don’t expect a further re-rating of its shares, thus its share price is likely to trade sideways over the next few weeks or months.

Conclusion

Palantir’s business fundamentals have improved in recent quarters, even though its growth has clearly slowed down and the company is likely to miss its annual revenue growth target of around 30%, over the next few years. Despite that, growth prospects remain strong as customer count continues to increase and new AI offerings should lead to higher engagement within existing customers, and potentially also lead to stronger customer growth ahead. Having said that, Palantir’s valuation is now much less attractive than it was some months ago, thus I see it has a ‘Hold’ right now.