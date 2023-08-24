ArtEvent ET/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is a Japanese automotive company that is known across the world as one of the most popular manufacturers of consumer vehicles. The company had some struggles with supply chain and revenues over the past few years but has recently shown signs of regained financial strength. Its increasing investments in the EV market and production facilities are opening the door for continued growth. I give this stock a buy rating with a long-term outlook. Toyota has released some electrified cars, but they haven't even scratched the surface of what they plan to unveil in the coming years. Other Wall Street Analysts give this stock a buy rating and Seeking Alpha's Quant Analysts give it a near-perfect strong buy score of 4.92. Overall Toyota is a well-established company with the potential to expand its market share and they have big things coming.

Seeking Alpha Ratings

Diverse Portfolio with a Global Presence

Toyota has been around for a while, so it has some strengths that it developed, which keep it at the top of the auto industry. One of the most significant things that give Toyota its edge in global markets is the presence that they have around the world. The company operates and sells vehicles in 170+ countries and has five regional headquarters around the world aside from its world headquarters in Japan. Having separate headquarters for key regions allows Toyota to focus on the trends and economy of each region individually, rather than trying to balance everything from one headquarters location. On top of its global presence, Toyota has a car for everyone. They have popular sports cars, pickup trucks, sedans, compacts, and increasingly, hybrid & electric cars too. This width of portfolio allows Toyota to access a wider range of consumers across the world and build recognition through brand awareness. Their growing production capabilities have the capacity to sustain new consumer attraction and I can see Toyota continuing to build on this strength for a long time looking forward.

Toyota Charges Up and Electrifies Their Portfolio

One of the most significant catalysts that is going to propel Toyota's growth is going to be its huge investment in the electric vehicle market. Toyota is expanding efforts towards electrification across the US and focusing two of its biggest plants on these efforts. The most notable of these investments is their $5.9 billion investment in the construction of a plant in North Carolina that will specialize in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries that will support Toyota's plans to expand their EV portfolio and accommodate growing customer demand. This includes plans to roll out 10 new BEV models by 2026. The first of these models will be a battery-electric 3-row SUV assembled in Toyota's Kentucky plant. The company's commitment to electrification brings benefits to the planet as well as business. CEO and President of Toyota, Ted Ogawa believes that the best way to electrify their vehicle portfolio and reduce carbon emissions quicker is by providing consumers with a wide range of products so that everyone can find something that fulfills their individual needs.

Financials

Toyota beat last quarter's (Q1) estimates by $4.13 billion with revenues for Q1 totaling $73.56 billion. This is a 15.11% increase from Q1 last year. This comes as a surprise to many after a drop in revenues of 11.8% in 2021. The main driver for this growth is the beginning of supply chain solutions with computer chips for their EVs that have hindered Toyota from being able to produce at maximum efficiency. Though these issues aren't fully resolved and are industry-wide, progress is being made. Toyota was able to sell 29,000 EVs in Q1 which is a huge jump forward when you compare it to last year's EV sales of 4,000 for Q1. Though Toyota has shown signs of struggle in the past, this recent recovery puts its financial situation back in the right direction. Management expects Vehicle sales to hit 9.6 million by the end of this fiscal year which comes out to about $266 billion USD. If supply chain issues continue to improve and production increases, I can see the company hitting $270 billion.

Peer Comparison

Looking at some of Toyota's peers in the automotive industry, we can get an idea of where the company sits within its industry. Currently, the price of the stock is $171.84. As for its peers, we are looking at other mature automotive manufacturers like Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). All of which have begun to enter the EV market as well. Seeing as Toyota is on the higher end of almost all the metrics, I am led to assume that it is trading around fair value with slight room to grow within the next couple of years. I believe Toyota holds its value in the long-term potential of its EV portfolio and recent financial recovery.

Given that its EV developments won't be fully unveiled until 2026, I am looking more into the 5-10 year potential of Toyota. Wall Street analysts give Toyota a current price target range of $150.54 - $206.39. With an average of $171.56, My assumption based on the peer comparison is supported.

Risk

One of the things an investor may look for when entering a long-term position is the dividend payout of the stock. Unfortunately for Toyota, and many of its peers, it is at a high risk of cutting its dividends. From a payout ratio of 34.25% in FY 2018, there has been a steady decrease to 24.91% as of March of 2022. Seeking Alpha gives Toyota a dividend safety score of "F". Historically, 64.4% of companies with a dividend score of "F" over the past 11 years ended up cutting their dividends. Though this doesn't mean the price of the stock is at risk, it is something to consider if you are looking for dividend returns on your investment. This isn't the stock for it.

Another risk that Toyota faces is the intense competition not only within the automotive industry but now the EV market as well. As I mentioned in the valuation section, Many of Toyota's peers have also entered the EV market. Some of these peers have a strong start to their EV efforts such as Ford with the Mustang Mach-E which won the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV award for 2021. This isn't all bad news though. Ford along with many other EV manufacturers classify their vehicles as luxury EVs with starting prices of around $43,000. Toyota's current electrified models are not classified as luxury and have their base hybrid models starting at around $28,000. Sure, there might be some market overlap, but I believe the two appeal to entirely different markets. Toyota just needs to focus on expanding on the current market they have and retain current Toyota customers to stay customers as Toyota transitions to focusing on Electric.

Conclusion

Overall, Toyota is known across the world by many. You see hundreds of their cars each week on your way to work and the company is recognized as one of the top dogs. They are strengthening their financials, growing production, and breaking into emerging markets. With investments of almost $6 billion into a new portfolio of EVs they are going to have a hard time falling behind. I don't see them going anywhere anytime soon and I remain optimistic about its long-term potential.