Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 11:11 AM ETYunji Inc. (YJ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.17K Followers

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kaye Liu - IR

Shanglue Xiao - Chairman, CEO

Peng Zhang - VP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ethan Yu - First Trust China

Operator

Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Yunji's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Peng Zhang, Vice President of Finance; and Ms. Kaye Liu, Investor Relations Director of the company. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Now I would like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Ms. Kaye Liu, Investor Relations Director of Yunji. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Kaye Liu

Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we start, please note that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our current expectations and current market operating conditions and related events that involve unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors of Yunji and its industry. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as will, expect, anticipate, continue, or other similar expressions.

For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest document filed with U.S. SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and are expressly qualified entirely by cautionary statements, risk factors, and details of the company's filings with the SEC. Yunji do not undertake any obligation to update this statement except as required on applicable law.

With that, I will now turn over to Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Yunji.

Shanglue Xiao

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Yunji's second

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.