HealthStream: Asset Intensity Not Translating To Profitability, Reiterate Hold

Aug. 24, 2023 12:15 PM ETHealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • HSTM underwent a comprehensive overhaul in 2023, but the stock has decreased by 14% this year.
  • Q2 revenues increased by 5%, with a gain of 30% in earnings per share.
  • Subscription services contributed 96% of turnover, while revenues from professional services declined by 15%.
  • Despite the financials, the firm's economic characteristics languish and aren't conducive to a buy rating.
  • Net-net, reiterate hold.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Updates

Following my June publication on HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) the company has pushed further to the downside. It now sells ~11% lower than the previous coverage, but unfortunately, multiples haven't re-rated to a more attractive level. Last time I

This article was written by

Zach Bristow
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

