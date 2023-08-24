Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 11:22 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)
SA Transcripts
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob LaFleur - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Rick Dreiling - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Lasser - UBS

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Dollar Tree Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Bob LaFleur, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bob LaFleur

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Dollar Tree's second quarter results.

With me today are Dollar Tree's Chairman and CEO, Rick Dreiling, and CFO, Jeff Davis.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the remarks that we will make today are about the company's expectations, plans and future prospects and are considered forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements.

For information on the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please see the Risk Factors, Business, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections in our annual report on Form 10-K, filed on March 10, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter, our most recent press release and Form 8-K and other filings with

