Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FT: 7.5% Yielding CEF With An Embedded Hedge

Aug. 24, 2023 12:40 PM ETFranklin Universal Trust (FT)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • FT is a fixed income closed end fund that seeks to provide high current income while also targeting capital preservation.
  • The fund has a 60/40 fixed income/utilities equities allocation, which provides for an embedded hedge via the defensive nature of the utilities sleeve.
  • The fund has a fully supported dividend yield, and its historical NAV performance attests to its capital preservation mandate.
  • This CEF represents a good low beta allocation in the sector.

City Street Map

AerialPerspective Works

Thesis

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) is a fixed income closed-end fund. The vehicle seeks to provide a high level of current income while also targeting capital preservation. The fund has a really interesting build, with a 60/40 fixed income/energy equities

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.78K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Fastrack. profile picture
Fastrack.
Today, 1:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (178)
The 10 year return may be 88%. However the annual return average over that length of time is only 6.5% due to the effects of compounding. Still, it is an interesting place to park. DNP has averaged over 8%, but it is at a 26% premium which is very off-putting.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.