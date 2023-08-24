Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 11:47 AM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)
SA Transcripts
Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Al Carey - Executive Chairman

Eddie Ingle - CEO

Craig Creaturo - CFO

A.J. Eaker - Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Chris Reynolds - Neuberger Berman

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for attending Unifi's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Speakers for today's call include Al Carey, Executive Chairman; Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer; Craig Creaturo, Chief Financial Officer; and A.J. Eaker, Treasurer.

During this call, management will be referencing a webcast presentation that can be found in the Investor Relations section of unifi.com. Please familiarize yourself with Page 2 of that slide deck for our cautionary statements and non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Al Carey.

Al Carey

Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for dialing in to the Unifi’s fourth quarter earnings call. I'd like to take a couple of minutes telling you about the environment that we're operating in because, I have to say, it's one of the most unusual I've ever seen. And then when I'm done doing that, I'll turn it over to Eddie Ingle, our CEO.

So you've seen the sales and EBITDA numbers for Q4, and you can see that they look very similar to Q3. And that's because volume remains depressed in North America, which drives a low level of EBITDA because we're not getting the throughput we needed to leverage our fixed assets. Now most of you are probably saying, what is going on with your business? And I fully appreciate that because Q2, Q3 and Q4 have been weak. Let me cut to the answer, and then we'll work backwards into the details.

