Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 11:53 AM ETViomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Claire Ji - Investor Relations Director

Xiaoping Chen - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Jinling Zhang - Head, Capital Markets Department

Conference Call Participants

Jingsheng Liu - CICC

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Company Limited Earnings Conference Call for the First Half of 2023. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today’s conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Claire Ji, the IR Director of the company. Please go ahead, Claire.

Claire Ji

Thank you, Allison, and hello, everyone. And welcome to Viomi Technology Company Limited earnings conference call for the first half of 2023. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The company’s financial and operating results were issued in the press release earlier today and are posted online. You can download earnings press release and sign up for the company’s e-mail distribution list by visiting the IR section of the company’s website at ir.viomi.com.

Participating in today’s call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jinling Zhang [ph], the Head of our Capital Markets Department. The company’s management will begin with prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company’s actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.