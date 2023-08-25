Best AI Ideas Competition: The Winners
Summary
- Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best AI Ideas Competition.
- We received ~50 eligible articles.
- Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.
In July, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best AI Ideas competition. Over the past month, we received ~50 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:
1) Joe Albano – Arista Networks: The Unsung Hero Of The AI Revolution
2) And Value for All – Coupang: The Future Of Retail, Thanks To AI
3) PropNotes – Autodesk: The Next A.I. Winner
We selected the winners that provided an actionable and well-supported thesis, unique and independent insights, and a clear discussion of how AI impacts the thesis.
First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.
Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.
