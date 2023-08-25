Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Best AI Ideas Competition: The Winners

Aug. 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET1 Comment
SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
294 Followers

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best AI Ideas Competition.
  • We received ~50 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

In July, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best AI Ideas competition. Over the past month, we received ~50 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Joe AlbanoArista Networks: The Unsung Hero Of The AI Revolution

2) And Value for AllCoupang: The Future Of Retail, Thanks To AI

3) PropNotesAutodesk: The Next A.I. Winner

We selected the winners that provided an actionable and well-supported thesis, unique and independent insights, and a clear discussion of how AI impacts the thesis.

First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions profile picture
SA Article Competitions
294 Followers
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Today, 8:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.89K)
How cool, and what an honor! I enjoyed writing this article quite a bit. Thanks for the opportunity!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.