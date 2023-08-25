Best AI Ideas Competition: The Winners

In July, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best AI Ideas competition. Over the past month, we received ~50 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Joe Albano – Arista Networks: The Unsung Hero Of The AI Revolution

2) And Value for All – Coupang: The Future Of Retail, Thanks To AI

3) PropNotes – Autodesk: The Next A.I. Winner

We selected the winners that provided an actionable and well-supported thesis, unique and independent insights, and a clear discussion of how AI impacts the thesis.

First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.