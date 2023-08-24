Richard Drury

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is a $11.5bn sized product that offers coverage of 68 dividend aristocrats of the S&P 500 (NOBL attempts to maintain a minimum portfolio of at least 40 stocks). To qualify as a dividend aristocrat, prospective S&P 500 stocks need to have grown their annual dividend per share every year, for 25 straight years on the trot. Admittedly, a barrier of just 25 years appears to be something of a low bar for NOBL's holdings, as most of them have grown their dividends for a much longer period of 43 years on average (as of February 2023)

Besides the dividend screener, these stocks are also required to maintain average daily dollar volumes of $5m or more for three straight months, and are also required to have a market cap of at least $3bn, thus evading the small-caps terrain.

Gaining access to a theme of this sort is not too prohibitive with a fairly reasonable expense ratio of 0.35%. Buy-and-hold investors will also like this product, as it does not resort to a great deal of churn every year, thus enabling them to reap the fruits across various cycles (less than 1 in 5 stocks get turned over annually).

Given that NOBL focuses on stocks that have been consistently generous with their dividends for long periods, one could have hoped for a slightly better yield profile from this product, but at less than 2%, there's nothing to get excited about. Besides, both over the short (3 years) and the medium-term (5 years), NOBL's distributions have only grown at reasonable mid-single-digit CAGRs.

Is Sustained Dividend Growth A Consummate Gauge Of Quality?

Before we measure NOBL's performance through different lenses, it's worth asking if there's ample merit in pursuing a bunch of stocks that continue to grow their dividends year-in year-out, across long periods, regardless of various cyclical hues?

Prima facie, we certainly think that's an admirable feature, but we also feel that just looking at dividend growth in isolation won't necessarily serve as a consummate hallmark of quality. We think this is because quite a few companies continue to fund shareholder distributions by inundating their balance sheets with more debt and then refinancing those debt levels after a certain period. Rather, we think dividend growth should also be supplemented by consistent FCF (free cash flow) growth over time, and thus we would prefer companies that can fund their dividends purely via internally generated cash, rather than external debt.

How Has NOBL performed?

One can always have ingenious ideas to construct various thematic portfolios but at the end of the day have these ideas generated alpha for you? Well, just pursuing stocks with sustained dividend growth over long periods hasn't quite been enough. Note that since its inception in October 2013, NOBL has underperformed the broader markets, with the underperformance largely commencing from 2017 onwards. All in all, the S&P 500 has outperformed NOBL by 1.22x.

Purely on a total return basis, NOBL has come up short, but it's only fair that we also measure the quality of risk-taking and how these portfolios have fared when the chips are down, or when we're faced with harmful volatility.

Well, NOBL may not quite have the same absolute return profile as the benchmark, but there's something to be said about maintaining a lower volatility profile in recent years. Whether it's over a 3-year basis or a 5-year basis, the standard deviation of its monthly returns (annualized) has been lower by ~100bps.

The lower standard deviation profile should've set it up nicely to generate superior excess returns and a better Sharpe ratio, but whilst it has managed to do so over the last three years, over a 5-year basis it falls short.

Finally, we also want to gauge NOBL's defensive qualities and see how it has fared during environments of downside deviation; for that, we look at the Sortino ratio. Once again, what we can see is that over a 5-year period, NOBL's performance hasn't been that great, but over the last three years, it has been very strong, coming in well over 1.5x, and also comfortably trumping the corresponding figure of the S&P 500.

Closing Thoughts - Technical And Valuation Considerations

When we review NOBL's valuations and some of the charting dynamics, we are left with mixed impressions overall

Let's start with NOBL's standalone chart on the weekly timeframe. What we can see is that, since late 2020, NOBL hasn't really made any sustained trending moves, but has rather become something of a trading vehicle, chopping around within a broad range of $80-$100. Considering these two price boundaries, we are not too chuffed to discover the risk-reward on offer at current price levels.

NOBL is also not a particularly cheap portfolio to own; according to Morningstar, its holdings are currently priced at a weighted average P/E of 19.2x and only offer earnings growth that is roughly half that multiple at 10.5%.

Having said all that, it's also worth noting that the dividend achievers of the S&P 500 look a tad oversold; the image below juxtaposes NOBL as against the S&P 500, and we can see how the current relative strength ratio has some scope to mean-revert to the mid-point of its long-term trading range.

What also makes things quite favorable is that one of NOBL's dominant sector exposures - consumer staples (which account for 23% of all holdings), looks set to bounce back in the latter half of this year. With various parts of the US economy now feeling the pressure of higher interest rates, recessionary conditions should not be ruled out, raising the allure of defensive segments such as consumer staples (as covered in the section above, NOBL as a whole has exhibited some decent defensive qualities during difficult risk environments). The image below shows how the staples pocket of the S&P 500 looks rather oversold at this juncture.

To conclude, when we gauge NOBL, we see some encouraging, and not-so-encouraging sub-plots and thus, we feel inclined to go with a HOLD rating.