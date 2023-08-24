Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stem: Are The Shares A Sell?

Aug. 24, 2023 1:38 PM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)4 Comments
Summary

  • Stem's common shares have collapsed and show no signs of recovering in the near term.
  • The company's revenue growth rate has moderated with gross profit margins seeing some incremental year-over-year growth.
  • Its cash position has deteriorated significantly and external capital might be required within three quarters. This comes as the decarbonization trend ramps up.
Tilted solar panels, near the mountains of the Mojave Desert

andreiorlov/iStock via Getty Images

The post-pandemic stock market zeitgeist of inflation and an aggressive Fed has posed intense headwinds to the clean energy sector, where wholesale losses across yieldcos to utility-scale battery plays have become the defining feature of the renewable energy transition in 2023. Stem (

By Leo Imasuen

Comments (4)

Dastany1892 profile picture
Dastany1892
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (65)
The cash drawdown is simply due to the fact that the biggest revenue quarters are coming up and require prepayments. No capital raise within the next 12 months.

Margins are improving and they are on track to be EBITDA positive by Q4 - at least without SBC. Fluence and the whole renewable sector have declined significantly because they are capital intensive (and higher rates hurt them). Q3 and Q4 are the Quarters to watch - first half of the year does not really matter
T
Tech&BioX
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (1.68K)
It seems that the solar industry is slowing down in times of high interst rates. Look at Maxeon and SunPower both lost at least 50 % this year and move still south despite a price to sales ratio below 1.
b
b.e.z.
Today, 1:46 PM
Premium
Comments (30)
Regarding cash, you must have missed the part of the press release…

“The Company ended the second quarter of 2023 with $138.2 million in cash, consisting of $75.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $62.8 million in short-term investments, as compared to $206 million in cash at the end of the first quarter 2023.

The primary drivers of the decrease in cash were purchases of hardware for customer projects that are expected to convert to revenue and increases in accounts receivable that are expected to be collected, both in the second half of the year.

Based on our current forecasts, we expect to exit 2023 with no less than $150 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.“

They are calling for positive cash flow in 2H. This leaves them with well more than the 3 quarters of cash on hand you’re thinking.
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
Today, 1:51 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.56K)
@b.e.z. Let's hope they meet their guidance.
