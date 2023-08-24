Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Electromed: FY'23 SmartVest Sales Outpace Pessimistic Views, Reiterate Buy For The Long-Term

Aug. 24, 2023 1:46 PM ETElectromed, Inc. (ELMD)TCMD
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) reported strong Q4 and FY'22 sales and is still growing its SmartVest segment.
  • The stock has rebounded from lows and broke resistance levels, adding to the potential for a turn.
  • These factors combine with exceptional profitability on capital employed into the business, setting up for growth in intrinsic value.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy, eyeing $17–$22 price band.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Briefing

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) posted its FY'23 annual numbers on August 22 with a strong beat at the top line and multiple inflection points from its SmartVest segment. It has successfully launched the next-gen SmartVest device and continues

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.08K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.