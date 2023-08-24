MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski

I wrote about SL Green (NYSE:SLG) in 2020 so it’s always interesting to see how my previous investment thesis has played out. The company is once again facing headwinds and is trading at a discount. I believe though that there could be opportunity here despite the inherent risks.

Vacancy Rates are High But We May Have Seen Peak WFH

Manhattan office vacancy rates remain stubbornly high as the aftermath of COVID-19 continues to affect our lives. Data from real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield showed that in Q2 2023 Manhattan office buildings had a vacancy rate of 22.4%. With the current hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, experts estimate that corporations would need 30% to 40% less office space. Unsurprising as a lot of firms have still moved from a full work-from-home set-up during the pandemic to a sort of compromise with workers allowing the flexibility of a hybrid 3-day or 4-day office set-up. With this arrangement, high-rise buildings can be bustling with activity in one day and become a total ghost town in another.

However, I believe there is a chance that we have seen the peak of the “work from home” set-up. There has been an acceleration of companies pushing for full work-from-home and hybrid arrangements. Companies in this list include most of the major tech firms and banks like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), JPMorgan (JPM), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Goldman Sachs (GS). Even the poster company of the WFH era, Zoom (ZM) has required its workers to be in the office at least 2x times a week.

Tech and Finance are the chief industries occupying Manhattan real estate. For SL Green, Financial Services represents 41% of cash rent and 40% of sq feet leased of its office portfolio. While Tech represents 16% of cash rent and 20% of sq feet.

I believe that SL Green can buck the overall low vacancy trend. My thesis for this is pretty simple. Assuming we have seen “peak WFH” meaning no new company would go from being in the office to remote work. Rather the pressure would be on WFH setups gradually moving to hybrid or office. There will be a reshuffling of the entire office market. Bottom line I expect high-end office properties to have low vacancy rates with most of the vacancies concentrated on the low-end properties. Big companies would still want to have that “prestige” office. If they were to downsize, larger firms would get rid of their smaller satellite offices and still keep the main office.

Tenant breakdown (Investor Presentation)

I think we are seeing this thesis play out based on SL Green’s latest disclosures. In the first half of 2023, SL Green had a Manhattan office portfolio totaling 915,431 sq feet. The company signed 84 new leases and 45 replacement leases. The new leases had an average rent per square foot of $76.4. Replacement leases had a 1.1% increase in rents. Overall, SL Green has a healthy occupancy of 89.8% which is a slight decrease compared to the 90.2% the previous quarter. This is a lot better than the average of Manhattan (78% occupancy) and should only start getting better from here on out.

Note: The main risk to this thesis is the impact of a recession further dampening the demand for office space. However, a recession could also potentially have the opposite impact. A recession could make the job market incredibly tight thus decreasing the power of employees to demand perks like Hybrid or WFH.

Valuation and Risks

SL Green currently is trading at quite the discount with a forward price per FFO of 6.37x. This is despite the massive run-up from around $20 -$21 to its peak of $38. Despite nearly gaining 100% in the past few weeks, SLG is still far off its 2022 and 2021 high of $81 per share. Unfortunately, this is in a backdrop of declining operations.

SLG also currently has a yield of 9.25%. However, it has to be acknowledged that this comes with a bit of a high risk. The company’s Fund from Operations declined YTD in 2023 to $203.9 million or $2.96 per share compared to $244.5 million or $3.52 per share at the same time in 2022.

Data by YCharts

The company has a Dividend Safety score of D+ and a Dividend Growth score of D-. The company has an FFO payout ratio of 59.9% and an FFO Interest Coverage Ratio of 1.31x.

Dividend Quant Score (Seeking Alpha )

Rising interest rates could also hurt the results of SL Green as the majority of its portfolio has been purchased with debt. The company has a Net Debt of $4.5 billion compared to Equity of $4.5 billion roughly giving it a Debt to Equity ratio of 1x and total liabilities/total assets of 54.4%. This indicates high levels of debt. I typically also look at the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio to get a gauge of the firm's debt levels relative to its cash earnings. Based on my calculations, SLG had a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 14.4x.

It was mentioned in the call that the company’s fixed charge coverage fell to 1.7x. This is worryingly close to SL Green’s debt covenants of 1.4x. No doubt this is partially caused by the increase in interest rates. The company converted its 245 Park asset from fully owned to a joint venture which would ease some of the pressure. It does lead me to worry about what other assets they might have to monetize just to keep up with rising rates.

The full impact of the rising rates will not be known until 2025 to 2027. If the Fed continues with its aggressive rate hike then SL Green could be in trouble as it has $2.1 billion in debt and $3.1 billion in debt maturing in 2025 and 2027 respectively.

Debt schedule (10-Q)

Conclusion

I believe the current price of SLG offers a large enough “margin of safety”. Purchasing SL Green at these levels is a bet on Office REITs picking back up as well as the Fed lowering rates in 2025 and beyond. I think the risk to reward for a Buy rating is sufficient.