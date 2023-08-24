Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SL Green: High Dividend And Margin Of Safety To Own A Piece Of NYC

Aug. 24, 2023 1:47 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Manhattan office vacancy rates remain high, but there may be a peak in work-from-home arrangements.
  • SL Green may be able to buck the trend and maintain low vacancy rates due to its high-end office properties.
  • SL Green is trading at a discount, but there are risks associated with declining operations and high levels of debt.

Vintage toned Wall Street at sunset, NYC.

MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski

I wrote about SL Green (NYSE:SLG) in 2020 so it’s always interesting to see how my previous investment thesis has played out. The company is once again facing headwinds and is trading at a discount. I believe though

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.14K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SLG, GOOG, META, ZM, AMZN, JPM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.