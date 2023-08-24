Nikada

A Quick Take On mF International Limited

mF International Limited (MFI) has filed to raise $8.4 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides securities trading software and related services in China.

Given the firm’s exposure to Chinese regulatory uncertainty, its slow revenue growth from a small base, deteriorating operating results and high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

mF International Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based mF International Limited was founded to develop a variety of software FinTech trading applications and related value-added services.

Management is headed by CEO Nominee Mr. Chi Weng Tam, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously director of major accounts at VanceInfo Technologies Limited and Team Leader of Business Development at Arkadin.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

mF4 Trading Platform

Bridge and plugins

CRM System

ECN System

Liquidity Solutions

Cross-platform Broker+ solution

Social trading applications

As of December 31, 2022, mF International has booked fair market value investment of approximately $300,000 in equity and amounts due to related parties from investors, including Gaderway Investments Limited, Lo Wing Sang and others.

mF International Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its software and services directly to brokers, investment banks, institutional clients and financial service providers in China and Southeast Asia.

Management plans to focus on 'investing more in sales and marketing in the international market.'

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 0.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 0.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing expense, was a strong 17.4x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

MFI’s most recent calculation was 30% as of December 31, 2022, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 9% EBITDA % 22% Total 30% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

mF International’s Market

Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest securities markets, whose annual trading volume grew from $404.5 million in 2012 to $1.6 trillion in 2017.

This represented a CAGR of 31.3% between 2012 and 2017 compared to 23.1% global average.

The HK securities market reached $2.8 trillion in annual trading volume in 2022.

The main drivers for growth was a growing number of online brokers (from 126 in 2007 to 274 in 2016), innovative technologies, and increasingly active local investors.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and a Chinese government crackdown on technology and other companies has resulted in attenuated growth in recent years.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

HSBC (HSBC)

Haitong International Securities (0665.HK)

Bank of China (Hong Kong)

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Bright Smart Securities (1428.HK)

Huatai Financial Holdings

mF International Limited’s Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly growing topline revenue from a small base

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating profit

Higher cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,477,578 8.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 4,116,818 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,360,972 16.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 2,033,952 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 52.73% 6.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 49.41% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 966,798 21.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,343,174 32.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 874,012 19.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,319,573 32.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 1,729,986 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,623,681 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, mF International had $1.5 million in cash and $3.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $1.7 million.

mF International Limited IPO Details

mF International intends to raise $8.4 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock offered at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for resale up to 2.317 million shares of common stock owned by existing investors.

If these shares are sold after the IPO, the resulting increased supply of stock may negatively affect the stock price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $52.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 14.17%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Expanding its service capacity by developing additional capabilities and to hire additional sales and marketing personnel for its international marketing efforts. (Source - SEC)

The firm plans to adopt an existing equity compensation incentive plan but has not provided details about its terms.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says neither the firm nor its operating subsidiaries have been involved in litigation that had a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Pacific Century Securities.

Valuation Metrics For mF International

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $59,580,000 Enterprise Value $52,150,583 Price / Sales 13.31 EV / Revenue 11.65 EV / EBITDA 53.94 Earnings Per Share $0.06 Operating Margin 21.59% Net Margin 19.52% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.17% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $1,724,638 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.89% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.49 CapEx Ratio 323.48 Revenue Growth Rate 8.76% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About mF International’s IPO

MFI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its international expansion plans and for general working capital.

The firm’s financials have shown slightly increasing topline revenue from a small base, growing gross profit and gross margin, lowered operating profit but increased cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $1.7 million.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple was 17.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into its growth initiatives and working capital requirements. The company has recently declared dividends for its existing investor base.

MFI’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been moderate, with a dearth of revenue growth dragging down its performance for this metric.

The market opportunity for providing securities trading software is large but is intensely competitive, as it features many well-established competitors.

Pacific Century Securities is the sole underwriter and the two IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 260.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a British Virgin Islands corporation that owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. have been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include intense competition from other companies in its industry, its small size and desire to expand internationally despite having little capital.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 11.65x on relatively slow revenue growth from a small base.

Given the firm’s exposure to Chinese regulatory uncertainty, its slow revenue growth from a small base, deteriorating operating results and high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.