Ocean Yield ASA (OYIEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 1:21 PM ETOcean Yield ASA (OYIEF)
Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andreas Rode - Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Rode

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ocean Yield's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation. I will start today's presentation with the highlights of the quarter, details of new investments and go through the changes of the portfolio before our CFO, Eirik Eide, will take us through the financials. Then the presentation will be concluded with opening for questions.

Starting off on page two. We are pleased to report another quarter with strong and stable performance for Ocean Yield. We report an EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects of $86.5 million and net profit of $27.7 million. The net profit figure is positively impacted by profits related to vessel sales. We are ending the quarter with a strong and robust balance sheet with $115.9 million in cash and an equity ratio of 31.1%.

At the end of the second quarter, the EBITDA backlog was $3.9 billion, and the average remaining contract duration was 9.8 years. Q2 was another active quarter on the financing side and several refinancing initiatives have been concluded during and after the quarter, and Eirik will cover this in greater detail later in the presentation.

As we constantly work to optimize our cost of capital, during the quarter, we repurchased another $42.3 million of the hybrid perpetual bond, OCY06, leaving $43.5 million outstanding. Final transaction scope for the Newcastlemax newbuilding program and long-term charters to subsidiaries of CMB was agreed to be eight or nine vessels with expected delivery dates between Q3 '24 and Q4 '25. Finally, on August 1, we announced the investment in 4 LR1 product tankers with Ocean Yield's inaugural sustainability-linked lease to Braskem S.A.

