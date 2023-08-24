Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
indie Semiconductor: Looking Attractive With Long-Term Drivers Remaining Intact

Summary

  • indie Semiconductor reported solid 2Q23 results, its ninth consecutive quarter of beating or meeting its guidance and targets.
  • The company expects to achieve a $240 million annualized revenue run rate in the third quarter, despite pushouts of two OEM programs.
  • The two OEM program pushouts are due to the customer and not due to indie Semiconductor and are just deployed a few quarters.
  • indie Semiconductor gained a significant design win with Bosch, expanding its customer base and potential for reaching large OEMs.
  • The company expects strong growth drivers from 2024 and beyond from the design wins the company has won since its public listing.
Driverless car with environment sensors

gremlin

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) has taken a beating since June this year.

This is despite the fact that the company reported robust 2Q23 results in the quarter.

One of the likely reasons for this is the push out of two

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

a
alexng4
Today, 2:29 PM
Premium
Comments (98)
I’ll jump in $5 and below for speculative play. Lots of competition in this area and dont see indi having some kind of clear advantage
