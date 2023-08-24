Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (SLGWF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 1:28 PM ETSLANG Worldwide Inc. (SLGWF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCQB:SLGWF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Carlson - KCSA Strategic Communications, Investor Relations

John Moynan - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Rutherford - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'm your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the SLANG Worldwide Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA, you may begin.

Phil Carlson

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Our speakers on today's call will be Mr. John Moynan, CEO of SLANG; and Mr. Mike Rutherford, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that during this conference call, SLANG management may make forward-looking statements made within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not lifted to the risk factors contained in the company's filings with SEDAR. Please also note any forward-looking statements made here are as of today. And except to the extent required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update statements as circumstances change.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. John Moynan, CEO of SLANG. John, please go ahead.

John Moynan

Thank you, Phil. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2023 and conference call to discuss our financial and operational results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.