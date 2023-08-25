shapecharge

Article Thesis

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is a high-quality alternative asset manager that has delivered appealing underlying business growth in the past. Recent results were solid but not especially strong, and the dividend has been reduced. At the same time, Blackstone's shares have risen substantially over the last couple of months, which has made them pricey. I thus do believe that it is time for a rating downgrade, as Blackstone does not look like a buy any longer, trading at $100 per share.

Past Coverage

I wrote about Blackstone Inc. twice on Seeking Alpha's public page, the last article was from May 10, 2023. Now, three and a half months later, it is time to take another look at this alternative asset management giant. In the past, I rated Blackstone a "Buy", noting its inexpensive valuation and growth tailwinds for the industry. The growth tailwinds for the industry are still in place in the long run, but the near-term performance is not too strong, which we will see in this article, where I will also take a look at Blackstone's most recent quarterly results. Of note, Blackstone's valuation has changed quite a lot over the last couple of months. While the original "Buy" thesis has worked out great so far with a return of 22% versus a return of 7% of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame, I believe that Blackstone is now less appealing for a new investment compared to earlier this year when it was much cheaper.

Blackstone Inc.: Recent Performance

Blackstone has been receiving a lot of attention this year from investors worried about its operational performance, partially due to the redemptions at Blackstone REIT or BREIT. REITs are currently not favored by the market, due to the fact that they are mostly income investments and that rising interest rates have caused fixed-income investments to become increasingly attractive for income seekers. Some income investors have thus been shifting money out of REITs and into treasuries and other fixed-income investments, which has resulted in steep share price losses for some REITs. Naturally, Blackstone REIT is not immune to these macro headwinds, and investors have been pulling money out of BREIT in the recent past. This is a headwind for Blackstone as it results in fewer assets being managed, but luckily, the performance has been stronger in other areas.

When Blackstone reported its most recent quarterly earnings results, for its fiscal second quarter, the company showcased assets under management growth of 6% on a year-over-year basis. Considering the headwinds for the real estate business, this was a very solid performance, I believe, although it should be noted that Blackstone's assets under management growth rate was significantly higher in the past. To some extent, a slowdown in AuM growth has to be expected as the company becomes larger and larger, however, as maintaining a high growth rate becomes harder the larger a company becomes.

Blackstone has several ways of generating revenues. Management fees, which are largely driven by changes in the amount of assets that Blackstone manages, are one key revenue contributor. But the company also receives performance fees, which are not very dependent on the overall amount of assets, but rather on the performance of these assets. When Blackstone generates high returns for the investors it manages money for, it receives higher fees, whereas periods of lower returns result in lower fees.

Year-to-date, Blackstone's performance allocations totaled $500 million, down from more than $2 billion in the previous year's first half. This has caused a substantial drag on company-wide revenues, which have dropped from $5.8 billion in H1 of 2022 to $4.2 billion during this year's first six months. While some lumpiness in Blackstone's results has to be expected, this nevertheless represents a sizeable decline that has hurt profits considerably -- which, in turn, has resulted in lower dividend payments. Blackstone has paid out $2.52 so far this year, while the company has paid out $4.04 per share at the same time last year. The dividend has always been lumpy, and this is not a disaster, as dividends will be higher again once the environment for alternative asset managers improves. Nevertheless, at least for now, the tough macro environment and the lower performance fees have resulted in a substantial hit to the income that investors are generating from their Blackstone investment.

Another important item from Blackstone's most recent quarterly results is the company's compensation expense. Blackstone's business model requires highly paid professionals who identify good investment opportunities and help deploy the assets under management in a way that generates attractive returns for the investors whom Blackstone manages money for. But expenses, as a portion of revenues, have risen substantially over the last year, which has pressured Blackstone's margins. The company's compensation and benefits expenses rose from 39% to 43%, looking at an H1 to H1 comparison. Ideally, compensation expenses would fall substantially when Blackstone's performance fees fell, but while compensation expenses were down somewhat in absolute terms, they rose considerably in relative terms. This added to profit pressures, sending Blackstone's earnings per share from $1.61 in the first half of 2022 to just $0.91 during this year's first half.

There was thus some light and shadow when it came to Blackstone's recent performance. While assets under management were up, the growth rate was not overly strong. Lower performance fees and higher compensation expenses (on a relative basis) caused Blackstone to be significantly less profitable during the period, relative to the past.

Looking forward, I believe that assets under management growth will continue, although the increase in global interest rates may bring down the growth rate in the alternative asset management industry. When insurers can deploy their money profitably by buying treasuries and other fixed-income investments, demand for alternative asset management services may not be growing as fast as previously thought, although industry growth should still be positive.

Blackstone Inc.: Valuation And Dividends

As noted above, dividends have declined meaningfully this year -- last year, dividends declared through August were around 50% higher than this year. The trailing twelve months yield for Blackstone is 3.4% today, which compares very favorably to the broad market's yield, but which isn't ultra-strong compared to Blackstone's historic dividend yield, as we can see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

While the dividend yield was lower in the 2020 to late 2021 time frame, the dividend yield was substantially higher at times over the last year, and it was also substantially higher than today prior to 2019. On a relative basis, Blackstone is thus not especially attractive from an income perspective right here -- it is best to buy when the yield is at a historically high level, not when it is at a solid but unspectacular level like right now.

Similarly, Blackstone's valuation has become less attractive in the recent past, as we can see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

Blackstone's forward earnings multiple stands at 24 right now, which is the highest over the last year. Similarly, its enterprise value to EBITDA multiple is at the high end of the 52-week range. While one can make a case for a high valuation being justified due to Blackstone's leadership position and strong brand name in the alternative asset management industry, I believe that it is pretty clear that Blackstone, right here, is less attractive as an investment compared to earlier this year, when the valuation was significantly lower. Even when buying a high-quality company such as Blackstone, buying when the valuation is low is better than buying when the valuation is high. At the current valuation and dividend yield, I am thus not putting additional dollars into Blackstone, although I am continuing to hold my position that was established at a lower price.

Takeaway

Blackstone is a high-quality company, but recent results have not been especially strong. A temporary downturn in the company's profits and dividends, combined with an increasing share price, has made Blackstone's shares rather pricey while the yield has declined as well. I am thus downgrading Blackstone from a "Buy" to a "Hold" at current prices but am very happy with the returns I have generated so far in this name.