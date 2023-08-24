Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 1:50 PM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shelly Mokas - Vice President of SEC Financial Reporting

Harvey Kanter - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Stratton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Raphi Savitz - RYS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Destination XL Group Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Shelly Mokas, Vice President of SEC Financial Reporting. Please proceed.

Shelly Mokas

Thank you, Catherine, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Destination XL Group's second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. On our call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Kanter; and our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Stratton.

During today's call, we will discuss some non-GAAP metrics to provide investors with useful information about our financial performance. Please refer to our earnings release, which was filed this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.dxl.com for an explanation and reconciliation of such measures.

Today's discussion also contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's sales and earnings guidance long-range strategic plan and other expectations for fiscal 2023. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those assumptions mentioned today due to a variety of risks and factors that affect the Company. Information regarding risks and uncertainties is detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.