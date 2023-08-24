Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 1:52 PM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Schnierow - VP, IR & Corporate Finance

Sharon Price John - CEO

Voin Todorovic - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Beder - SCC Research

Steve Silver - Argus Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Build-A-Bear Workshop Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Gary Schnierow, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Gary Schnierow

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Sharon Price John, CEO; and Voin Todorovic, CFO. For today's call, Sharon will begin with a discussion of our second quarter performance and update the progress we have made on our key priorities. After, Voin will review the financials in more detail and provide our guidance. We will then open the call to take your questions. [Operator Instructions].

Please note the call is being recorded and broadcast live via the Internet. The earnings release is available on the Investor Relations portion of our corporate website. A replay of both our call and webcast will be available later today on the IR site. I will remind everyone that forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section in the company's annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Also, during this call, we may discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust our GAAP results to eliminate the impact of certain items, which management believes can be useful in evaluating the company's performance. The presentation of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.