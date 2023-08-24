Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trisura: My Most Successful Insurance Investment

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.33K Followers

Summary

  • Trisura, a Canadian insurer, experienced significant growth in its fronting insurance business but suffered a write-down of $82 million in Q4 2022.
  • The company's latest financial results show growth in insurance revenues and net investment income, despite the write-down.
  • Trisura's valuation appears low compared to its growth potential, and the company has taken measures to strengthen its business processes.

Businessman using laptop with AI tech auto insurance service concept, travel insurance data management, fast solve problem, service, digital transformation, protection, digital application.

Poca Wander Stock

I wrote a bullish article about Canadian insurer Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF) (TSX:TSU:CA) 2.5 years ago. At the time of writing, the stock price was about $30 adjusted for splits (all dollars are Canadian throughout the article). The stock reached the

This article was written by

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.33K Followers
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

Rue Shamrock profile picture
Rue Shamrock
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (218)
I enjoyed reading this article and learned fair bit with your article since I only got into TSU on the secondary offering a few years ago. I did watch share price go up and now just sitting below the waterline for me. I also wondered why Brookfield would have an insurance arm spun off not too long ago when I heard TSU also involved in insurance and was spun off from Brookfield before. That was confusing when the line of insurance business was not clear. Now for share price appreciation, the fast boat is being acquired, the slow boat is watch the quarterly earning growth if no other glitches. That sounds good. Time to add?
Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
Today, 3:35 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.41K)
@Rue Shamrock It depends upon the size of your existing position. The stock is promising but risky as almost all small caps. So you have to adjust the size of your position accordingly. I am holding probably more than I should - it appreciated a lot for me and I sold only small fractions a couple of times to pocket cash.
S
Sugar Charlie
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (1.79K)
Many thanks. Useful, as always. -- Since Trusura was spun off by BAM not many years ago, there is a certain irony in the prospect of one of its arms re-acquiring it. An enormously successful conglomerate which could be renamed Octopus, since its arms can operate semi-independently and without direct from the central brain.
Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
Today, 3:28 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.41K)
@Sugar Charlie It is an Octopus but with a very centralized brain. A small group of executives working for BN/BAM makes all important decisions across the board. I am not insisting that BN will acquire Trisura, it is just one possible option. Another option is Markel - Trisura will fit its profile perfectly but Markel is very cost-conscious. When BN spun off Trisura they did not have a plan to go into insurance big way. And it was very difficult to anticipate Trisura's amazing growth. Only now it is gradually becoming sufficiently big to move the needle.
G
Griffin100
Today, 3:03 PM
Premium
Comments (279)
@Alexander Steinberg I have a question that is not entirely linked to Trisura. BN just announced that shares in BN can be exchanged for shares in BNRE. There is a difference in the way that the dividends are treated for tax, but is there any other reason to make the switch? I am unsure about the ultimate destination of BNRE. I assume that it will cease to track BN at some point, but how shareholders in either entity will be treated when that happens is a mystery to me.
Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
Today, 3:10 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.41K)
@Griffin100 My personal preference was to stick with BN (I am not holding it anymore). In theory, BNRE should be equivalent. In practice there are differences: 1)it is more difficult to sue in Bermuda; 2)The equivalency of BN and BNRE was never tested either under extreme scenarios or in courts. BN stock price is based on real assets while BNRE stock price is based on a contract. There is a difference in my opinion. For the same reason (or one of the reasons), I never considered buying Chinese stocks like BABA. You are buying an offshore something that is only contractually linked to the real assets. One day Beijing might challenge this contract for one reason or another.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.