Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Sanfilippo - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Pellegrino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Ambrefe - UBS

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeffrey Sanfilippo, CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Sanfilippo

Thank you, Abigail. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Frank Pellegrino, our CFO. We may make some forward-looking statements today. These statements are based on our current expectations and they involve certain risks and uncertainties. The factors that could negatively impact results are explained in the various SEC filings that we have made, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q. We encourage you to refer to the filings to learn more about these risks and uncertainties that are inherent in our business.

I'm pleased to report our strong financial performance in fiscal 2023 as we navigated through a challenging operating environment and elevated levels of inflation and delivered a record diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year. This is the fifth consecutive year JBSS has delivered record year-end earnings. These results validate the actions taken during the last 12 months to respond to the numerous headwinds we faced and is a testament to the hard work across the organization to execute our strategies.

We raised our annual dividend by 6.7% to $0.80 per share and supplemented our annual dividend with a special dividend of $1.20 per

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.