Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SentinelOne Rises On Potential Sale: Deeply Undervalued Cybersecurity Operator

Aug. 24, 2023 3:09 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)CRWD, MSFT1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SentinelOne has underperformed despite trading at a discount to cybersecurity peers.
  • The company's top-line growth disappointment is expected to delay its cash flow breakeven timeline, but I note that net cash makes up over 20% of the market cap.
  • Reports suggest that SentinelOne is exploring a potential sale, which could be a near-term catalyst for the stock.
  • I reiterate my strong buy rating as much pessimism is already priced in to the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Code, Asian man and reflection in glasses, focus and programming for cyber security, hacking and modern office. Japan, male employee with eyewear and IT specialist coding, programming and thinking

pixdeluxe

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) has not performed according to expectations. This is a name which has traded at a sizable discount to cybersecurity peers but continues to underperform anyway after experiencing execution hiccups. The disappointment on top-line growth is expected to push

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.45K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S, ZS, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 3:49 PM
Premium
Comments (5.38K)
I blame management for this debacle
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.